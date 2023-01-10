Hiker Falls to Her Death in Joshua Tree National Park

A hiker fell to her death in a remote, challenging area of California’s Joshua Tree National Park over the weekend, per San Bernardino County officials.

On Saturday evening (January 7), park rangers received reports of an injured hiker in Rattlesnake Canyon in the Indian Cove district of the park. Upon their arrival, however, they discovered that the hiker, a 50-year-old female from Orange County, California, had sustained fatal head trauma resulting in death.

Joshua Tree park rangers called in the help of San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Aviation Unit, San Bernardino County Fire Department, and Morongo Basin Ambulance, who assisted in the retrieval of the body.

The hiker’s cause of death remains undetermined, as does the cause of her fall. Law enforcement officials, however, reported no signs of foul play.

National Park Officials Urge Caution Following Hiker Death

Following the discovery of the deceased hiker, National Park officials urged other outdoorsmen to ensure they have full knowledge of the area they plan to hike before embarking and the skills to safely navigate their chosen area. The area chosen by the fatally injured hiker is a particularly difficult trek and thus requires additional preparation beforehand.

“Rattlesnake Canyon and the Wonderland of Rocks areas of Joshua Tree National Park are challenging to navigate due to their remoteness, difficult terrain, and lack of cell phone service,” the National Park Service said in a subsequent news release.

“Park officials suggest planning ahead and bringing appropriate hiking gear, personal supplies, and map, compass or other navigation devices. Do not attempt to hike in these areas unless you are prepared for this environment. The lack of cell reception in the park can delay emergency responses by several hours.”

Joshua Tree Recommends These Safety Measures Before Hiking

Sadly, hiker deaths in the country’s National Parks sites aren’t at all uncommon. According to the National Park Service’s mortality statistics, more than 300 hikers, climbers, and other outdoorsmen die in national parks each year.

As such, it’s crucial to implement appropriate safety measures before spending a day outdoors. Joshua Tree National Park, specifically, has a few guidelines for all visitors to follow, though many are good rules of thumb for any outdoor adventure.

JTNP recommends drinking at least one gallon of water per day of outdoor activity. Hydration is vital in preventing heat exhaustion and heat stroke, especially in an arid desert environment.

Next, always be aware of the wildlife around you. Never approach animals for pictures or petting – wildlife should be enjoyed from a distance, no matter the species. Additionally, hikers and climbers should be wary of their hand and foot placement. Rattlesnakes, scorpions, and black widow spiders roam the park and will attack if threatened.

Hikers, climbers, and cyclists should keep a close eye on their water supply. When the water is halfway gone, turn back. Never hike alone, and ensure that a friend or family member knows your planned route and exit time. Above all, “know your skill level and do not take chances. The desert can be deadly.”