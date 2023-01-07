Hiker Found Dead at Texas’ Guadalupe Mountains National Park on New Year’s Eve

National Park Service officials are reportedly conducting an investigation after a hiker was discovered dead on New Year’s Eve at Texas’ Guadalupe Mountains National Park.

In a press release on Friday (January 6th), the National Park Service revealed more details about what happened at Guadalupe Mountains National Park. It was revealed that the hiker was found non-responsive by other hikers. It was noted that the group of hikers performed CPR on the unconscious hiker and notified the park staff.

“The Guadalupe Peak Trail is a very strenuous 8.4 mile round trip hike with a 3,000 foot elevation,” the National Park officials reported. “Gain to the summit of the highest point in the State of Texas. A High Wind Warning was in effect New Year’s Eve with wind gusts more than 50 miles per hour and wind chills well below freezing.”

Unfortunately, the hiker could not be revived. Speaking about the incident, Superintendent Eric Leonard, further spoke about the incident. “Guadalupe Mountains National Park staff are saddened by this loss,” he then explained. “And our entire park community extends sincere condolences to the hiker’s family and friends.”

The National Park Service further revealed that at nearly 9,000 feet above sea level, Guadalupe Peak is a mountain environment that has been associated with risks not found elsewhere in Texas. “When hiking in a group, stick together. When hiking during high winds, you should always be prepared to turn around. You should prioritize your own safety above all else in windy conditions. Postpone your hike if the weather is bad.”

The name of the hiker was not disclosed.

Guadalupe Mountains National Park Experienced Tragedy in 2019 When a Colorado Man Died on the Trail

This isn’t the first time someone had passed away at Guadalupe Mountains National Park. The national park experienced the same type of tragedy in April 2019, when a Colorado man passed away on the trail.

Carlsbad Current Argus said park officials identified the deceased male hiker as 71-year-old Fort Collins resident Michael Ray Paddack. He was found several miles from the trailhead by search and rescue teams. Spokesperson, Elizabeth Jackson revealed at the time that Paddack was reportedly in need of medical assistance to park rangers. However, efforts to revive the man were successful.

At the time, the Guadalupe Mountain National Park spokesperson further revealed that in a separate incident, a 61-year-old hiker was rescued in the upper Guadalupe Canyon area. Jackson stated that Bruce McGlasson had gone missing in the park while on the Guadalupe Peak Trail. The search and rescue personnel from multiple state and federal agencies ended up locating him off the trail. He was then transported to a hospital in El Paso with non-life-threatening injuries.