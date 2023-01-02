Hiker Has Close Call With Hypothermia After Getting Injured Hiking a Colorado 14er

A hiker is currently recovering from hypothermia and other injuries sustained after being rescued on a Colorado 14er.

In a Facebook post, the Chaffee County Search and Rescue North reported on Monday (December 26th) that it was paged out for a solo hiker on La Plata who had activated an SOS on their beacon. The GPS data revealed that the person’s position was below a ridge just off the standard route trail. It was also approximately two miles from the trailhead in potential avalanche terrain.

The search and rescue shared more details about the hiker’s situation on the 14er. “For quite some time, it appeared the subject had not moved since triggering the SOS activation. It was conveyed to CCSAR-N by the reporting party that the subject was experienced with winter ascents and was prepared for the summit, but did not have sufficient gear to spend the night in the backcountry.”

The team then shared there were concerns about the terrain, avalanche, time of day, and apparent stationary beacon signal. Six of the team’s members were activated to the field with other members providing ancillary support. They later found the hiker and while they were able to walk, they were also very cold. The person had made the summit but had re-aggravated a previous knee injury while descending.

“When the subject started feeling hypothermic coming down they decided to trigger the SOS,” the team continued. “After waiting some time, the subject then decided to attempt self-rescue by locating the snowshoes they had stashed during the ascent.”

The Hiker Originally Decided to Self-Rescue and Slowly Descend Before the Rescue Team Arrived

The hiker then waited for some time before attempting to self-rescue. They did this by locating the snowshoes they had stashed during the ascent. “Once they located their snowshoes, they started to slowly descend. After the subject started moving, they determined they were OK, and no longer needed help. However, they were unable to let anyone know because the device used to activate the SOS did not have two-way communication capabilities.”

The hiker and rescue team ended up back on the trailhead close to midnight on the 26th. It was noted that all rescue team personnel were safely out of the field and back by a little after 1 a.m. on Wednesday (December 27th). The command was then terminated minutes later.

The rescue comes just a few months after a Denver-area hiker’s body was recovered on another Colorado 14er, Longs Peak. According to Unofficial Networks, the man was identified as 25-year-old Russell Jacobs. The man ended up getting lost and trapped by inclement weather.

Knowing he was unprepared for the rough weather conditions, the hiker ended up calling a friend to report he was in trouble. He also told Park Rangers that he would try to reach the Agnes Vaille Shelter. Unfortunately, he didn’t make it and his body was discovered 80 feet above The Ledges by park visitors.