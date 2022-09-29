hiker-rescued-after-suffering-injuries-at-popular-tennessee-waterfall

A rescue team in Middle Tennessee assisted local EMS teams and park rangers after a hiker injured themselves at the base of Cummins Falls State Park. The hiker suffered a minor injury while visiting the popular waterfall. At the time, they could not walk out of the area, prompting park rangers to call for further assistance.

Per reports, a rope rescue team teamed up with EMS crew and park rangers who treated the hiker for their injuries. They then rigged a haul system to bring the hiker top side in a “basket” on the system.

In addition, 15 rescue team members responded, and the rescue was completed just before sunset. No injuries were reported to rescue personnel.

In Tennessee, Cummins Falls is one of the most visited waterfalls in the state. It’s also the eighth-largest waterfall in the Volunteer State. However, it’s made up of three parts. The first waterfall plunges some 75 feet, then the second plummets down 50 feet and creates a shallow pool. The third falls a further 25 feet and ends in a deeper and larger pool, which many use for swimming.

In addition, Condé Nast’s Travel + Leisure magazine included it in their top ten list of the best swimming holes in the US.

Cummins Falls: one of Tennessee’s most popular waterfalls

Cummins Falls State Park also covers over 300 acres and is located nine miles north of Cookeville, Tennessee.

Before it was a popular hiking and swimming destination, the Cummins family owned the land beginning in 1825 until the TennGreen Land Conservancy designated it a public park in 2011.

For those wanting to plan a visit, it’s best to check for park updates, as the area is subject to closure in times of bad weather. In addition, dogs are allowed in the state park as long as they’re kept on a leash.

For hiking, two trails lead you into the gorge. One is nearly a mile long, and the other is around 1.5 miles. However, make sure to wear proper footwear as both of these trails have a steep incline with significant elevation drops.

In addition, if you want to access the bottom of the gorge, you need to obtain a permit, which you can purchase online. Moreso, 200 are available daily, costing around $6.00 plus tax.

It’s also important to note that flash flooding has been known to occur in this area. Hikers must be vigilant as you’ll need to cross the creek at one point, so consider investing in water shoes. Remember, hikers must cross the rivers again on the way back, so be mindful of rain and flash flooding.