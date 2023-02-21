Hiker Rescued After Three Days Stranded on Hawaii Trail

Firefighters in Honolulu, Hawaii, recently rescued a hiker who got stranded on the island’s Waahila Ridge Trail for three days. At the time, the hiker suffered a medical emergency and needed help from first responders.

According to reports, the Honolulu Fire Department rescued the distressed hiker after the department received a 911 call at 1:07 p.m. They then responded with 12 firefighters and four units. The first unit arrived on the scene after they secured a safe landing space at Kanewai Park. Then, the second unit came via the trail located near Quincy Place at 1:25 p.m. They then hiked up the path to find the hiker.

At 1:43 p.m., they located the 58-year-old man near the trail. They immediately began a medical assessment and gave the man life support for his injuries. He was then taken in Air 1 to a nearby landing zone. There, medical attention was handed over to an Emergency Medical Services unit.

Honolulu fire department rescued man, woman on the same trail in December

This isn’t the first time first responders have gotten a call about a distressed call on the Waahila Ridge Trail. In December of last year, the same fire department responded to a call about two hikers needing rescue.

Before, the two hikers, a man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s, became disoriented while hiking and couldn’t get down on their own.

At the time the fire department received the call at 4:35 p.m. Later, fire personnel located the hikers, and they were airlifted to Mānoa District Park.

Once the hikers were airlifted off the trail, they were then taken to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

Following the rescue, the department released several essential tips for those planning to hike the trail.

First, they urge hikers always to plan before they hit the trail. In addition, it’s important to let your loved ones know where you’re heading and when you plan on returning.

They also say hikers should take in information while on the hike. There are many different trails with different variations in skill levels needed to complete the hike. As a result, it’s vital to be aware of your own capabilities and how it compares to the trail you’ve chosen.

While hiking, never veer off the trail and avoid the urge to make your own path. Also, you should stay with your group.

Additionally, always be mindful of the time and know where you are on the trail each time you check the time.

If you end up in trouble, injured, or lost, dial 911 immediately and remain in the location where you called. Make sure you’re visible and noisy but stay calm.