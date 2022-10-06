hiker-rescued-from-new-hampshire-trail-with-severe-leg-injury

Around 8:15 am on Wednesday, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department received a call about an injured hiker at the Greenleaf Hut on Mt. Lafayette.

Zhaojing Zhong, aged 59 and from Bronx, New York, was identified as the injured hiker. Zhong, her husband and two friends were ascending the popular Franconia Ridge Trail loop on October 4.

Reportedly, the group completed hiking to the summit of Mt. Lafayette. However, during their descent to the Greenleaf Hut, Zhong fell on slippery terrain. She injured her lower leg in the slip and couldn’t walk any further. Zhong’s husband carried her down the remaining section until reaching the hut. The crew allowed the party to spend the night at the hut because Zhong was unable to walk. They called for assistance the next morning.

The NH Army National Guard was called to see if they could assist in the rescue efforts. The Guard was able to send a flight crew to Greenleaf Hut. It arrived there at about 10:15 a.m. on October 5.

Zhong and her husband were assisted by flight crew into the helicopter. Then, Zhong arrived at Littleton Regional Healthcare around 10:50 a.m. to be treated.

New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds hikers to be properly prepared before venturing out into the wilderness, especially with the harsh weather changes around this time. The department released their “ten essential items” to remember while packing: a map, a compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, a headlamp, a fire starter, a first aid kit, a whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife.

Nude Man Arrested After Harassing and Threatening New Hampshire Hikers

A “highly agitated” nude man was arrested in New Hampshire last Saturday after threatening hikers, according to officials.

The incident occurred in the state’s White Mountains region. Authorities received the first report of the behavior around 5:50 pm. The man’s strange behavior took place at the Zealand Falls Hut in the Bethlehem area.

Apparently, officials hiked nearly three miles to get to the hut. There, they found a naked 35-year-old man on the roof of the hut. After more than an hour, they got the man onto the ground from the roof. Then, they brought him back to the trail and took him into custody. Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.

Zealand Falls Hut is similar to the Barr Camp found on Colorado’s Pikes Peak. It offers shelter and food to guests in the area. The Zealand Falls hut is one of the High Huts of the White Mountains, considered family-friendly thanks to its lower altitude and relatively easy accessibility.

The High Huts of the White Mountains are maintained by the Appalachian Mountain Club. Hikers can reserve overnight bunks at the huts, which hold from 36 to 96 people each. They offer full service from June through mid-September, serving dinner and breakfast.