Hiker Stumbles Upon Incredible ‘Rainbow’ Ice Cave at Mount Rainier

A photographer stumbled across an incredible sight when he discovered a “rainbow” ice cave while hiking in Washington’s Mount Rainier National Park in late summer.

ABC News took to Twitter to share a video that was created by the photographer, Mathew Nichols. “A photographer on a hike through an ice cave in Mount Rainier found it transformed into a dreamy fairytale, as the light from the rising sun refracted off the ice sheets to create a prismatic, rainbow-like appearance throughout the cavern.”

While speaking to CNN in September, Nichols opened up about the rainbow ice cave. He said he had expected to see some blue-green colors, but admitted to being blown away by the “surreal, psychedelic spectrum.”

“I knew what I was experiencing was just… An amazing natural phenomenon,” Nichols said about the rainbow ice cave.”

Photographer Shares More Details About the Rainbow Ice Cave

Nichols also shared the image of the ice cave on his Instagram. “When the sun hits the outside of these ice caves at Mt. Rainier just right, they turn into rainbow ice caves,” he wrote. “I could not believe my eyes. I went up to Mt. Rainier specifically to explore the ice caves and never imagined they would be SO COLORFUL.”

Nichols further explained that he did not enhance the colors at all in the images that he shared. “It was really THAT COLORFUL!!” he continued. “I will post a video I took of the moment in the comments. I never would have guessed that this existed in America much less so close to home!!!”

The photographer went on to write that he happened to be at the rainbow ice cave just at the right time. He noted the colors lasted for about 2 hours then the vibrancy diminished as the day progressed.

“This was by far one of the most magical things I have ever witnessed!!” Nichols added. “Even though it was very cold exploring these ice caves I did not want it to end!! I can’t wait to go back and explore some more!!! The beauty of the Pacific NorthWest is absolutely mind-boggling!!!”

The National Parks Warns About the Dangers Associated With Mount Rainier National Park Ice Caves

Although the images of the caves were gorgeous, the National Parks issued a warning about them after Nichols’ post went viral.

In a September 2nd news release, the National Parks revealed the dangers associated with Mount Rainier National Park ice caves. “Officials strongly discourage visitors from approaching or entering ice caves or meltwater channels as they are prone to spontaneous collapse due to melting, which is accelerated this time of year. Collapse, or ice and rock fall could be fatal or cause serious injuries to those who venture inside or near the entrance.”

The National Parks also warned that those entering the channels and caves are in danger of hypothermia due to the combination of cold air temperatures inside and colder meltwater flowing from the snowfield. “Meltwater volumes inside will increase throughout the day (just as stream crossing hazards are greater in the afternoon).”