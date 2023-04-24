Hippopotamus are one of the most dangerous animals on the planet: here’s why

Hippos – at first glance, they resemble a cross between a cow and a manatee. What could be less threatening? Ah, but looks can be deceiving. And in reality, the hippopotamus is one of the most dangerous animals on the planet.

When you think of the world’s deadliest animal, chances are, a great white shark comes to mind. This is for two reasons. The first, and largest, is that great whites have been the villain in many a Hollywood tale.

The second is that great whites are, indeed, the most common species involved in human-shark interactions. However – in the whole of recorded history, only 52 fatal great white shark attacks have occurred, according to the World Animal Foundation.

Meanwhile, hippos kill at least 500 people per year.

With a sprint speed of 20 miles per hour, a hippopotamus can easily outrun (or run down) a human. And they aren’t just fast, they’re gigantic.

Among the largest mammals on Earth, an adult male weighs anywhere from 3,500 to close to 10,000 pounds. They stand 5 feet tall at the shoulder and stretch an astounding 10 to 16.5 feet in length, dwarfing any potential threat.

As if their vast size wasn’t enough to intimidate, hippos are also equipped with large tusks in both jaws and aren’t afraid to use them as weapons.

Keep in mind that these are no ordinary teeth. Their canines (lower tusks) can be up to 3 feet in length and are made of incredibly tough ivory, stronger than even the mighty elephant’s tusks.

Why Are Hippos So Aggressive?

As we’ve established, hippos are massive and more than capable of defending themselves. But why do so many humans find themselves at the receiving end of hippopotamus attacks? Are that many people harassing hippos?

No, not at all. At least, not intentionally. Hippos are extremely territorial, and what they consider a threat differs wildly from a human’s perspective.

Simply stepping into their territory can result in an attack, and it can sometimes be difficult to tell where the boundaries lie.

Hippos claim sections of rivers stretching between 50-100 yards of shore, and even greater spaces in lakes. They spend their days patrolling their chosen section of water, ready to fight off anyone and anything who dares challenge them by entering.

As a result, hippos are notorious for attacking boats, capsizing the vessel before launching themselves at the humans thrown overboard. Using their size, strength, and tusks, hippos will crush and bite humans to death. If their victim survives the attack, they often drown.

But it’s not just humans that fall victim to the militant mammals, it’s other wildlife as well, many of which are considered deadly predators. For example, hippos have been known to attack lions, hyenas, and even crocodiles.

When it comes to hippos, especially females protecting their young, no one is safe.