Historic Shipwreck Reemerges in Shrinking Great Salt Lake in Utah

Shrinking bodies of water have become a major problem in the United States. Today, most of the country faces historic levels of drought, a problem that presented itself more than two decades ago. More than anything, this serves as yet another indicator of the ongoing climate crisis. That said, these rapidly disappearing lakes and rivers have given way to one thing: previously lost artifacts and shipwrecks. As Utah’s Great Salt Lake continues to shrink, a historic shipwreck, one that disappeared more than a century ago, has reemerged.

ABC News reports the wreckage of a ship that set sail across the lake 120 years ago broke the surface. Experts believe the shipwreck sight belongs to the W.E. Marsh No. 4, which originally set sail in 1902.

As this particular shipwreck and others continues to make national headlines, Great Salt Lake State Park Manager Dave Shearer said, “There’s a rich history out there. There’s a lot of wrecks out here on the Great Salt Lake that have started to surface and it’s really interesting to go out there and see them.”

Early 20th Century Shipwreck Has a Long History on the Great Salt Lake

Though the W.E. Marsh No. 4 is just now getting online attention, park officials originally discovered the shipwreck in 2014. A crew was using side-scan sonar near the lake’s marina to search for a keel from a sailboat.

Though more than 100 shipwrecks are believed to be hidden beneath the surface of the Great Salt Lake, the W.E. Marsh No. 4 has an interesting story. After completion in 1902, the ship became part of the Southern Pacific Railroad fleet which aimed to construct the Lucin Cutoff, a railway line once boasting a 12-mile long trestle bridge across the Great Salt Lake. It soon became one of the first boats to aid in the construction of the line. It was also eventually used for dredging before being donated to the Sea Scouts.

Utah’s Department of Natural resources says the ship was last seen afloat in 1936.

Utah’s Shrinking Great Salt Lake Signifies Extreme Environmental Crisis

While speaking about the Great Salt Lake shipwreck’s history in awe, Shearer also emphasized what these discoveries truly signify for the body of water and Planet Earth itself.

“It’s very exciting to see a piece of history there that people can come out and see,” he explained, “but it’s also sad that the lake is this low, that we’ve got trouble out here — problems.”

A prior study, published in the journal Nature Geoscience, states that by 2017, the Great Salt Lake had lost half of its water since the first settler arrived in 1847. Now, just a few years later, the lake boasts just a third of its original capacity, officially reaching unsustainable levels.