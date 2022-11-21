Historic Trunk Washes Ashore in Florida After Hurricane Nicole

Two weeks after Hurricane Nicole made landfall along Florida’s east coast, a historic trunk has washed ashore in the Sunshine State following the storm.

According to FOX Weather, a resident discovered the trunk while in St. Augustine, Florida. A National Park Service team from Fort Matanzas National Monument responded to the discovery. However, the team reported on Facebook that there is nothing of value in the trunk. “While nothing of interest was found within the trunk, it itself is a unique piece of history,” the team stated. “What we found today’s a Vintage 1930s Steamer Trunk. It is a brand called ‘Neverbreak Trunks.’ Manufactured By: L. Goldsmith & Son of Newark New Jersey.”

Meanwhile, the National Park Service team remains unsure where the trunk came from and said authorities will try to figure out who its owner is. In the meantime, FOX Weather stated that discoveries after a significant storm like Hurricane Nicole are pretty common along the Florida east coast. It has been dubbed the first coast. The Treasure Coast is also located nearby. Emma Dietrich, an archeologist at the Florida Public Archeology Network, stated that the area has always been a great place to live. “So, it is not a surprise that people are making discoveries.”

Hurricane Nicole made landfall on November 12th. A total of 11 people were killed in the category 1 storm. It also caused less than $500 million in damages. Along with Florida, areas impacted by the storm were the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and The Bahamas.

Nicole also made history as being the third November hurricane on record to make landfall in Florida. The storm crossed the same region in Florida impacted six weeks earlier by Hurricane Ian.

Marineland Signs Were Also Discovered Following Hurricane Nicole

According to WJCT News, Marineland signs from a little more than 80 years ago were discovered during the post-Hurricane Nicole recovery. The sign was from when the establishment was Marine Studios.

Facility Historian, Terran McGinnis, shared details about the sign. “We already have a huge collection of Marineland items from years past,” she explained. “Laboratory equipment, photographs, movie scripts, animal records, correspondence, blue prints, employee records, newspaper articles, etc. So it’s not the items themselves that excited me as much as the enthusiasm from the gentleman who initially found them.”

McGinnis also explained that there was a huge response when she posted the images online. “I love our history and I love sharing it with the public, so seeing people get as excited as I do was very satisfying.”

McGinnis further revealed that the warped signs were discovered near the dune walkover on the ocean side of the Matanzas Inlet the day after Hurricane Nicole hit the area. “Our facility was built for storms like this and has been tested multiple times. We took one day for cleanup and reopened on Saturday. The road, including the Matanzas Bridge, is open and in fine condition.”