Historic Wall Uncovered by Rio Grande River at Big Bend National Park

Officials at Big Bend National Park have made an exciting discovery at Texas’ largest national park. According to the National Park Service, a nearly century-old rock wall was recently found by the park’s Rio Grande River. The discovery comes after several high-water events over the last several months.

In a Facebook post from Monday, the park’s officials revealed that the 95-year-old rock wall had been buried underneath sand for decades. Before it was erected during the Hot Springs resort era of the 1900s, owned and operated by J.O. Langford and his family.

During that time, Langford moved to the region after he heard rumors that the West Texas area could help him regain his health after suffering from complications from malaria.

After nearly a month of bathing and drinking the spring water, he recovered and opened the springs to other visitors. Now, over a century later, officials are unearthing a piece of history from the resort.

Big Bend National Park officials uncover an important piece of the park’s decades-old history

Recently, park officials removed invasive cane that covered a bank surrounding the trail at the Hot Spring resort. That, combined with the high water of the Rio Grande, led to the magical reveal of the rock wall.

Earlier in 2022, park officials restricted the path to the hot spring to people as the river flooded. The flooding also exposed the historic trail. However, at this time, park officials say the trail is open.

“The next time you walk to the hot spring, take a moment to examine this rock wall and try to picture the hot spring bathers who traversed this same path almost a century ago,” officials wrote in the Facebook post.

In addition, images show when debris covered the newly exposed wall compared to photos taken earlier in December after the park’s Trail Crew cleared the path.

Big Bend National Park encompasses over 800,000 acres in West Texas. The park also includes more than 150 miles of trails. In addition, the entire Chisos Mountain range and a massive portion of the Chihuahuan Desert are also in the park,