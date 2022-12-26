Hogs Are Taking Over Iowa, Now Outnumber Humans 7:1

There are plenty of people who look at the world today and say that it’s all going to the dogs. However, in Iowa, it’s all going to the hogs. The Hawkeye State is the biggest producer of pork in the United States. As a result, the state now houses more pigs than people.

Hogs Outnumber People in Iowa

According to The Gazette, Iowa houses 23.6 million hogs, making it the top producer of pork in the United States by a wide margin. Currently, there are only 3.2 million people in the state. That means hogs outnumber Iowans more than seven-to-one.

Minnesota is the second-largest pork producer in the United States. Currently, Minnesota farms house about 8.6 million pigs. North Carolina is in third place with 8.2 million. So, Iowa produces more hogs than both of those states combined and then some.

Iowa hasn’t drastically increased its hog production in recent years. In fact, their porcine population is down by 1.3 percent from last year. The state still makes up a sizeable portion of the country’s swine production.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service surveyed more than 6,000 operators of pork farms across the country earlier this month. The data retrieved showed that there are 73.1 million hogs and pigs on farms in the United States. That means that Iowa houses about one-third of America’s hogs.

Iowa is also showing stronger numbers in hog production than the rest of the market. Overall pork production in the United States is down about 2 percent from this time last year. Iowa’s production dipped last than one-and-a-half percent.

Pork producers in the United States plan to have nearly 3 million sows give birth to litters of new piglets between now and February. They’re shooting for the same number between March and May of next year. It’s safe to assume that many of those hogs will grow up in Iowa.

Hog Production is a Big Business

Raising hogs is big business in Iowa and in other states. Right now, the United States hosts around 66,000 pork production facilities. All told, those facilities provide about 601,000 jobs. Also, the pork industry adds over $50 billion in gross domestic product to the economy of the United States.

They’re able to provide a constant supply of pork to hungry consumers because pigs grow quickly. Usually, it only takes a pig about six or seven months to be old enough to go to market. They weigh about 3 pounds at birth. In less than a year, pigs usually grow up to 280 pounds.

Currently, there are 73.1 million hogs in the United States, but not all of those are going to market. An estimated 67 million of those hogs are heading to the market. The other 6 million are kept for breeding to keep the supply going.