Homeowner ‘Shaken Up’ After Finding Deadly Eastern Brown Snake in Her Washing Machine

Despite their unsettling appearance, snakes’ frightening reputation is largely built on ill-founded fear. There are a select few, however, for which that fear is completely justified – and the eastern brown snake is one of them.

The second most toxic snake on the planet, a single bite from an eastern brown is capable of killing a human in under half an hour. “It’s arguably the quickest killing venom in the world,” toxicology expert Dr. Brian Fry once told ABC. “No other snake in the world has killed people so quickly, so regularly.”

So while finding a garter snake in your house is nothing to worry about (simply help it back outside), encountering an eastern brown snake is a valid reason to panic. Especially if it catches you by surprise while you’re just trying to do a load of laundry.

According to professional snake catcher Tom Maddin, this unfortunate incident happened to a woman in Queensland, Australia, just this week.

The homeowner was understandably “nervous and shaken up” following the terrifying discovery. Thankfully, however, as the owner of Maddin’s Gladstone Regional Reptile Catcher, Tom Maddin knew just what to do.

“I saw the snake’s head at the top of the washing machine, inside the machine where all the electrical stuff is,” Maddin told Newsweek. “I started poking around trying to gently coax it out. Then I just let the snake come out by itself and quickly put him into my snake-catching bag.”

Snake Catcher Shares His Tips for Eastern Brown Snake Encounters

The reason eastern brown snakes are so dangerous isn’t that they’re naturally aggressive but rather that they’re easily spooked. A high-strung animal plus extremely toxic venom is just a bad combination. Luckily for Tom Maddin, this particular snake’s anxiety didn’t produce a strike. Instead, the snake helped him with the capture in an effort to escape.

“The snake was scared, as it would be when there’s a big predator in its space,” Maddin said. “Once the snake came out, it quickly looked for an escape route… So I put my bag in front of it and gave it a gentle tap on the body and it saw a hiding spot, which was my bag.”

Generally, snakes enter homes accidentally and can’t find their way out. That said, you’re far more likely to spot a snake outdoors than inside your home.

If you do find yourself in the presence of a snake, especially one as venomous as an eastern brown, try not to panic. “Most snakes are movement orientated,” he said. “Stay still and they won’t see you as a threat, but as soon as you move they will see you as a predator and either defend themselves or quickly flee.”

“If you have a snake in your yard, put all pets and kids inside and close the doors,” he continued. “Either wait for the snake to leave on its own accord or call a professional snake catcher. When you have a snake in your house, close the room door the snake is in and quickly put a couple towels under the door gap and call a snake catcher.”