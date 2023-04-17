Horned Viper Filmed Using Spider-Like Tail to Hunt Birds

Only recently discovered in 2006, the spider-tailed horned viper has one of the most incredible hunting mechanisms of any predator.

Can you imagine stumbling upon this species? Less than two decades ago, scientists in Iran found what could easily be considered the most remarkable viper on the planet.

The spider-tailed horned viper (Pseudocerastes urarachnoides) is native only to the western regions of Iran and is known for its distinctive tail. That tail puts both a bulbous tip and long, spindly scales to work in remarkable fashion. The end result? Prey animals believe they’re hunting a spider, when in fact this viper is hunting them with an ingenious lure.

Not too many videos of the species exist, which makes this new “Bait and Switch” feature from Nature is Metal that much more fascinating. Take a look and watch this remarkable horned viper in action below. And if the embed isn’t working, click here.

In addition to that abdomen-like tip and unique scales, the species’ tail “has dark markings that resemble the shape and movements of a spider,” NIM’s caption adds. “When the snake is hunting, it will move the tail in a manner that mimics the movements of a spider, attracting prey to within striking distance.”

We humans call this mimicry, and the viper’s tail is a prime example. Others include the bizarre luminescent, dangling head appendage of footballfish species. Or the perfectly worm-like tongue appendage of the alligator snapping turtle.

In this horned viper’s case, their spider-tail imitates the appearance of a preferred food of local birds. So as the bird is fooled into thinking it’s hunting a spider, the viper gains its next meal. This also works on other larger insects, small lizards, and other prey of the species’ desert environment.

The Remarkable Spider-Tailed Horned Viper

Once the prey animal is lured in, the viper strikes with venom-packed fangs. The potency of their venom remains a mystery, however, as does much about the species. It was only discovered in 2006 and has since been the subject of limited scientific study. However, researchers do believe the species to be threatened on account of habitat loss and the exotic pet trade.

In general, this is a rather small horned viper species. Adults measure between 1 to 2 feet (30 to 60 centimeters) in length. They are found in the rocky, arid habitats of Iran, including mountainous regions and dry riverbeds.

The spider-tailed horned viper also has a flattened head and body. This allows it to move easily through such rocky terrain. Its coloration varies from light gray to dark brown, and it has a series of horn-like scales above its eyes – hence the name for all horned vipers.

All in all, “The spider-tailed horned viper is a remarkable example of the incredible adaptability of organisms and the diverse ways in which they have evolved to survive and thrive in their environments,” NIM lauds.

