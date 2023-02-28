‘Horrific’ Dog Attack Leaves Elderly Veteran Dead, Wife in Critical Condition: UPDATE

31-year-old Christian Alexander Moreno has been arrested by the SAPD Covert Unit and faces felony charges over the fatal dog attack.

As the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) updates, Moreno faces a felony charge for “Attack by Dangerous Dog Causes Death” alongside a felony charge of “Injury to an Elderly.”

He is currently held on a $75,000 bond for the former, and a $50,000 bond for the latter.

Two of Moreno’s dogs (American Staffordshire Terriers) attacked an elderly couple on February 24, 2023. The 81-year-old husband, Ramon Najera, was an Air Force veteran, KSAT reports. Ramon died during the dog attack. His wife, Juanita Najera, 74, was critically injured.

As SAPD writes on Facebook, the couple “went to the 2800 block of Depla Street to visit some friends. When they arrived and exited their vehicle, two American Staffordshire Terriers escaped their yard, which was next to the location the couple was visiting.”

A “horrific” dog attack would follow, “causing visible dog bite injuries to both victims.”

Neighborhood residents would witness the attack, and notify police and EMS. “San Antonio Fire Department EMS arrived to the location and saw the dogs still actively attacking the couple and attempted to intervene,” SAPD reports.

An EMS Captain was bit on the leg by one of the dogs as the attack continued. Both dogs had to be relentlessly deterred from further attacking the victims and personnel present.

“The male and female victims and the EMS Captain were all transported to a local hospital for their injuries. Despite efforts by SAFD EMS to save the male victim, he died as a result of the dog attacks. SAPD and City of San Antonio Animal Care Services arrived and began investigating the attack,” SAPD concludes.

Veteran Seen ‘Face Down’ During Dog Attack in Witness Video

Neighborhood resident Silvia Hernandez filmed a video that shows the dogs “circling” 81-year-old Najera. The veteran lies face down on the ground in the video, Animals 24-7 cites. Thankfully, the footage has since been removed “out of respect for the family,” Hernandez said on Facebook.

At the Feb. 24 scene, another bystander attempted to beat the dogs off Najera with a rake and was also attacked as a result.

As San Antonio Fire Department EMS attempted to help the victims, the dogs also set onto them. The first responders were forced to use pickaxes and pick poles to defend themselves.

“This is not something normal for us. We usually don’t show up and have to defend patients from animals or ourselves,” offers SAFD Chief Charles Hood for KSAT. “Horrific scene, horrific for the people who experienced it and horrific for our firefighters that were part of this.”

All injured parties were transported to the local hospital for injuries ranging from severe to fatal. And despite the harrowing efforts of all San Antonio officials involved, 81-year-old Air Force veteran Ramon Najera died as a result of the dog attack.

His wife, Juanita Najera, 74 remains in critical condition under hospital care.