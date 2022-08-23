horrific-video-shows-plane-crash-on-busy-florida-street

This plane crash seems like something straight out of a movie. However, fortunately, everyone in the incident walked away unscathed.

Footage shows the crazy moment that a small plane crash-landed on a busy street in Orlando, Florida on Friday. Videos of the freak accident are circulating social media.

Raiah Collins filmed the incident on August 19th, and observed that the plane was flying “really low.”

The nine-second snippet, filmed from the pair’s car, shows the single-engine 1956 Cessna 182 swooping low over busy University Boulevard. All of a sudden, the plane smashes nose-first into the road, prompting the camerawomen to exclaim, “Oh my god.”

“All of a sudden it started to drop, and that’s when we were like, ‘Oh my God.’ I just kind of freaked,” Skuban said while describing the horrific accident to WESH.com.

“We heard a big crash, kinda like a car crash, and we assumed it was a car crash,” nearby resident Ben Stillman explained. “Our house is right over there, and we peeped over the fence, and we just see this plane sitting in the driveway.”

Eyewitness Cari Mason spotted the accident while driving. They said: “I was on the phone with my mom. I said, ‘Oh my gosh, let me hang up with you.’ And I pulled over to the side of the road.”

Very scary video shows a small plane crash on University Blvd in Orlando. The pilot had minor injuries. Nobody else was hurt. https://t.co/BuIpXBHyxJpic.twitter.com/yFoCOoIIgt — Geoff Pilkington (@geoffpilkington) August 20, 2022

Miraculously, while the pilot sustained minor injuries, no one else was hurt in the crash. A mechanical failure reportedly caused the crash. It forced the pilot to make an emergency landing, according to the Florida highway patrol.

“We’re really fortunate, and I’m glad that the pilot is alive,” Collins said. “Everyone’s really lucky.”

Man Takes Emergency Plane Crash Landing in North Carolina

In a similar, yet less fiery incident in North Carolina, a pilot managed to land his plane on a small, four-lane road with no injuries or impact damage to his craft.

On July 3, pilot Vincent Fraser and his father-in-law survived a close call. After showing his wife’s father the land he had just purchased, Fraser realized that he lost power in the plane. He knew he needed to make an emergency landing.

Thankfully, Fraser holds plenty of experience with planes. As a former aviation maintenance technician in the US Marine Corps and a current flight attendant, he had plenty of training under his belt to help him in his dire situation.

Of course, training is one thing: the real thing is another.

Realizing just how much trouble they were in, Fraser says he offered an apology to his father-in-law.

“There was nowhere to land so … I think I told him I loved him and that I was sorry for putting him in the situation,” Fraser told the Associated Press.

As cars pulled to the side for the plane, Fraser navigated the small road and prepared for landing. He flawlessly hit the ground and brought the plane to a stop.

“Now I know that I can do it and I can make it out alive and safe,” Fraser concluded.