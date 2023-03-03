Horse And Girl Somehow Miraculously Survive Being Buried Alive Under The Rubble Of A Catastrophic Earthquake

The aftermath of the cataclysmic earthquake in Turkey that shook the region on February 6th is still making major news. While there has been a ton of bad news surrounding the situation, there are some feel-good stories continuously emerging as well. Newsweek recently shared a story about a horse that’s resilient as hell, and it’s a good reminder that when life gets tough you just have to be tougher.

While the death tolls are heartbreaking, the rescue efforts continue. With unfathomable amounts of buildings and infrastructure crashing to the ground, the rubble buried an unimaginable number of people and animals. After the animal’s world crashed down around it, it somehow managed to survive three weeks buried alive in the chaos.

“Amazing amazing amazing. In Adiyaman, a horse found alive in the rubble of a building 21 days after the earthquake was rescued by the teams,” said the caption posted by Tansu Yegen. As of earlier this week, the inspiring video had been viewed on Twitter more than 2 million times and retweeted by roughly 5,100 accounts. How the horse survived remains a mystery, but it goes to show just how tough of an animal they are.

Amazing amazing amazing



In Adiyaman, a horse found alive in the rubble of a building 21 days after the earthquake was rescued by the teams👏👏👏#earthquake #horse #turkey #adiyaman pic.twitter.com/XSFAQjbKYX — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) February 27, 2023

Syrian Girl Rescued From Disaster As Father Arrives To Comfort Her

An even more amazing and awe-inspiring video shows the moment a girl trapped under the rubble gets rescued. That little girl looks even tougher than the horse. She stayed tough throughout a disaster so tragic that most people can’t possibly empathize with it. It is a testament to that young lady’s strength and fortitude.

The scene is incredibly heartwarming. The girl’s father was able to immediately arrive on the scene to comfort her after the miraculous rescue. It’s a special scene that’s so emotionally evocative that it’s difficult to find the right words to sum it up. It’s just the living, breathing, embodiment of the special kind of love that parents share with their kids. The story is an important reminder that the love and strength of family can help people get through horrible circumstances.

"Dad is here, don't be afraid"

Incredible moments as the White Helmets pull little Noor from under the rubble. Those heroes are saving lives under the most horrific circumstances with little resources. Support their emergency #earthquake response https://t.co/xLQiefp3qv pic.twitter.com/wgBUbAzLjE — The Syria Campaign (@TheSyriaCmpgn) February 7, 2023

Country Singer And Her Wife Raise Money For Disaster Relief

It’s also amazing to see that even from the other side of the world, good people are willing to dedicate their own time and resources to help total strangers. According to People Magazine, Nashville-based singer and songwriter Brandi Carlile and her wife Catherine launched a campaign to help out in a big way.

Their efforts raised an amazing $300,000 that is being dedicated to the Volunteer heroes with their boots on the ground doing their part to save people’s lives.

While speaking about the fundraising efforts, Catherine told PEOPLE, “Part of our mission is being able to pivot quickly and respond to whatever situation may arise at any given moment. The average donation was around $50, so it’s astounding we were able to make that impact collectively.”

Brandi Carlile also said that because they’re “small and scrappy,” the fans trust them. “And they feel very much a part of it. We love our ability to galvanize, pull together, and respond.”