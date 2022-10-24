houston-python-on-the-loose-has-locals-looking-over-their-shoulders

Residents in a Houston neighborhood are currently on edge after being alerted that a large python is on the loose in the area.

According to Click 2 Houston, the property management of the West Belt Townhomes sent out a message to residents about the python’s escape. The missing snake is believed to be 12 to 15 feet long. It went missing near 1579 W Sam Houston Parkway S and was last seen around Building 6.

Connie Vernon with the management company released more information about the missing python. “Every effort is being made to humanly relocate the snake to a more favorable living environment,” she shared. One resident, Clayton Lee, told the media outlet, “I had a man that has raised snakes, especially Pythons take a good look at it and expand it and he said he believes it’s a Burmese Python.”

Lee also stated that it is very scary for anyone with small animals as well as children. “I don’t think it could get wide enough to swallow a child, but the research I have done says it might try.”

Lee further explained that animal control officers came out searching for the python, but they were unable to find it. “[They] put snake repellent on the 15 units that were closest to where it was spotted a few nights [ago]. A lot of people are upset of what’s possible. I was afraid for my 19-and-a-half-year-old kitty Dillon.”

Those in the area have been asked to stay away from the location until the python has been safely located. The City of Houston’s municipal code reportedly states that any snake that grows larger than eight feet is considered a wild animal. This means that it is illegal to own within the city’s limits. It is unclear who owns the snake.

Snake Expert Says The Reptile on the Loose In Houston is a Carpet Python

While speaking to WRAL, Nic Louie, a snake expert and owner of Houston Underground Animals, says that the reptile currently on the loose is a carpet python. He explained that the snake is not venomous. “This is definitely a pet snake someone either lost or released,” he said.

Louie further reassured that pythons are not typically aggressive in nature. However, he suggests that anyone that spots the reptile should contact a professional. “It’s been free, it’s been out of the cage. If you’re just a regular person, I would not suggest going and grabbing it.”

He then cautioned Houston residents to keep an eye on their small pets. “If it’s sitting there and someone’s pet runs in front, it’s going to think it’s food. But it’s not mean, It’s just going to be hungry and think someone’s feeding it.”