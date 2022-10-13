How NASA’s Artemis I Moon Rocket Will Provide Valuable Insights About Moon’s South Pole

The Artemis I moon rocket from NASA is looking to provide some valuable insights about the South Pole of the Moon. This journey will be quite interesting and informative. Imagine getting a chance to go someplace where humans have never gone before. That’s the location where they will be going to on the Moon. What in the world could these astronauts happen to unearth during their trip? Well, some details will be forthcoming in this episode of the NASA series NASA Explorers.

In other Artemis I news, we happen to learn that there is a new launch date for the rocket. After several attempts have been made to get it off and running, it looks like we’re going to be set to go. The new date will be Monday, November 14. The rocket was moved back into its hangar due to Hurricane Ian. That storm really wreaked havoc across Florida and left many people without homes and power. Damages continue to be a problem throughout Florida but there are a lot of recovery efforts underway.

Artemis I Mission Has A Plan For Its Upcoming Launch

Well, here is hoping that a fourth chance at getting the Artemis I up and going will work out. This is a multi-billion-dollar project and NASA already has plans for the Artemis I. The hope is that they can take the first phase of this mission and try out the rocket’s systems. They want to make sure that they will be safe for future astronauts that go into space. When the 322-foot-tall rocket does get pulled out of its hangar to go, the launch window on that November date will open up at 12:07 a.m. That’s a target time for them to get the mission up and running. Meanwhile, NASA expects that this mission will last 25 days. That would put the target date for returning to the Pacific Ocean in a splashdown sometime in December.

Back in March, we had a chance to see a very interesting combination come together. Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam fame teamed up with NASA for a video in support of the Artemis I mission. Vedder sang Invincible and while video clips of the rocket played in the background. It was his way of paying homage and respect to the mission.