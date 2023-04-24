How To Find More NPS Parks This National Park Week

Don’t live close to one of the “main” national parks? No sweat! There are well over 400 NPS parks in America and ones close to you.

Happy National Park Week! Each year, the National Park Service (NPS) and their sites across the country host a variety of special programs, events, and digital experiences for nine full days of festivities. It’s more than a “week,” sure, but that’s just more of a good thing!

This presidentially-proclaimed celebration is hosted by both NPS and the National Park Foundation, the official charity of America’s national parks. The goal? Help all Americans celebrate our treasured parks, conservation, and the great outdoors.

In kind, Outsider wants to connect you with a local NPS park so you can get out there yourself. Most of us think of Yellowstone, Yosemite, or the Smokies when NPS come to mind. But there are a ton of other fantastic NPS sites – and at least one in every state. Below, you’ll find everything you need to locate your closest park for National Park Week or any time of year.

Our beautiful U.S. parks come in many shapes, sizes, and designations. Not all of them are named a “national park,” either. This begs the question: How many NPS sites do we actually have in America?

There are 63 U.S. National Parks that hold that specific title.

BUT the National Park System encompasses 423 U.S. NPS Sites in total.

So again, if you don’t live close to one of the main NPS parks, don’t fret! Instead, use NPS’ Find Your Park tool:

Once you click through, you can search each state for NPS parks. You can even narrow down your search by activities you’re interested. From boating and camping to history, culture, and wildlife watching, their search engine is immensely helpful.

NPS’ “topic” search categories are even more specific, and will help you narrow down which parks to visit across the U.S. once you’re ready to branch out.

For a much more detailed explanation, see our How To Find One of 423 U.S. National Park Sites Near You next.

Themes of National Park Week 2023

“#MyParkStory began on a road trip when I was 19 years old,” offers National Park Service Director Chuck Sams in celebration of NPW 2023. “I’ve had a lifelong love and respect for the natural world, but it was during a weeklong journey with friends to national parks while serving in the U.S. Navy that I experienced the amazing assortment of national parks and the stories they share. I encourage everyone to use National Park Week as a catalyst to find “#YourParkStory.”

Here’s what’s to come for 2023:

Accomplishment on Monday, April 24

Goals are reached and dreams are realized in NPS parks every day. Celebrate your accomplishments such as visiting a particular park or conquering a recreational activity.

Tradition on Tuesday, April 25

Generations of visitors have made lasting memories recreating responsibly in these treasured places. Do you have a favorite NPS park tradition?

Gratitude on Wednesday, April 26

Are you grateful for a NPS park that has special meaning to you? Would you like to acknowledge a favorite traveling companion or, since it is #Workforce Wednesday, a ranger or employee who has impacted your NPSexperience?

Ingenuity on Thursday, April 27

Ingenuity is on display every day in parks, including in construction marvels, transportation innovations, resource management, and educational programs. What park feature do you find most interesting?

Inspiration on Friday, April 28

The landscapes of national parks are continual sources of artistic inspiration. Do you have a favorite poem, photograph, or painting based on NPS?

Fun on Saturday, April 29

Celebrate National Junior Ranger Day with fun and educational family friendly activities and earn a badge. Do you have a family favorite humorous story related to a NPS visit?

Love on Sunday, April 30

Have you made or celebrated a love connection, such as a first date, engagement, or wedding, in NPS? Which park do you love the most? Is there a friend, family member or pet who you love to take to parks?

Ready to get out there? Tag your experience with #WeAreOutsider and #YourParkStory to share your love of national parks this week. Enjoy it, Outsiders!