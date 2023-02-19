How To Participate In The World Wide Great Backyard Bird Count

The National Public Radio Instagram account recently used its massive platform to make a public service announcement encouraging the general public to participate in the ongoing annual Great Backyard Bird Count. It’s one of the largest annual citizen science projects in the world. It’s also a major marquis event for the hardcore recreation birdwatching community.

However, as any serious bird watcher knows, it’s not just about this big event. It’s really about The Big Year. The highly underrated movie about the world’s serious hard-core recreational birdwatching is hilarious and entertaining but also portrays the passion the bird-watching community has for their hobby.

The post from NPR provided additional details along with a hilarious video promoting participation in the event. While actual participation in the scientific survey of bird populations may take a little more precision, you definitely get bonus points for humor like this guy. While the video is fun to laugh at, the actual description of the post has more pertinent details.

“Are you participating in The Great Backyard Bird Count? Share your tallies in the comments!⁠

⁠

The Great Backyard Bird Count is an annual, global citizen-science project that hopes to collect data about wild birds, lots of data.⁠

⁠

Led by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society, along with Bird Studies Canada and other international partners, bird count participants are asked to go outside for at least 15 minutes and identify as many birds as they can.⁠

⁠

Don’t have a backyard? No problem. The Great Backyard Bird Count can be done anywhere, whether that’s standing on a street outside an apartment, looking out a window at the office, or wandering around a park.⁠

⁠

To help identify the birds, participants can use an app from the Cornell Lab called Merlin Bird ID, which takes information such as the bird’s size, color, and location to pinpoint the exact species. Online, participants can submit their counts and see results from others in real time. The 2023 count will end on February 20.”

More Details On The Annual GreatBackyard Bird Count

The Great Backyard Bird Count is an epic partnership between the three awesome organizations mentioned in the NPR caption. More in-depth information on the event can be found on the Backyard Bird Counts’ official website though.

The official video from the website is a little more serious and scientifically focused than the NPR, and also serves as a great source of information on what participating in the Great Backyard Bird Count entails. The variety of the languages in the video truly shows what an impressive global event this is each year.

“Birds are everywhere, all the time, doing fascinating things! Participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count for four days in February to watch, learn about, count, and celebrate birds. People from around the world spend these four days in their favorite places, connecting to the birds around their homes and in their communities.

Whether you see one bird or hundreds over the weekend, we want to share in your joy of watching birds and connecting to nature. Count the birds you see for as little as 15 minutes on one of the four days. Then, submit your bird list to be part of a global movement to better understand how bird populations are doing.

Your participation matters. Il est important que vous participiez! Tu participación importa. Your participation connects you to the beauty that lives around you while helping scientists better monitor and protects birds around the world. Work with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, National Audubon Society, and Birds Canada in the annual Great Backyard Bird Count. We look forward to spending this fun, special event with you. Join us! Únete a nosotros! Soyez des nôtres!”