How and When to Witness Tonight’s ‘Snow Moon’

Braving the harsh February weather may be worth it, as this month’s full moon will reach peak illumination tonight, Feb. 5. According to reports from NASA, the ‘Snow Moon’ will reach its maximum brightness just after midnight.

The Snow Moon will rise on Sunday (Feb. 5) and will also be the smallest full moon of the year due to the moon’s current position in its orbit.

The Full Snow Moon first appeared on Sunday at 1:28 p.m. EST and is in the Leo constellation. In New York City, the full moon will rise at 5:10 p.m. EST and reach its highest point in the sky just after midnight.

For those interested in skywatching but don’t want to deal with the cold, the Virtual Telescope Project will host a free telescope live stream.

Its distance from our planet will also turn this Snow Moon into a “micro moon,” the opposite of a supermoon.

In addition, although skywatchers cannot tell the difference with the naked eye, the moon will appear 14% smaller than the typical supermoon.

History of the ‘Snow Moon’

According to EarthSky, astronomers call February’s full moon a micro moon because it looks slightly smaller than average in the night sky because of its far-off location in orbit currently around Earth. Additionally, last month’s full moon was also a micro moon.

Despite being over 250,000 miles away, the moon will still look extremely vivid in the sky.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac first coined the term Snow Moon since we generally see more snowfall in February in North America. In addition, it also comes from Native American history. For instance, the Arapaho tribe’s name for this month’s full moon translates to “frost sparkling in the sun,” per reports from a guide compiled at Western Washington University.

In addition, winter-themed names for February’s full moon differ depending on other tribes. For example, the Comanche refer to it as the “sleet moon,” while the Lakota know it as cannapopa wi, which translates to “when trees crack because of cold.”

Typically, each calendar year sees 12 full moons, one per month. However, there will be 13 full moons this year, with two appearing in August.

According to experts at NASA, a second full moon in one month is referred to as a blue moon, similar to the saying “once in a blue moon.”

Usually, we have full moons every 29 days. However, most months in our calendar last 30 or 31 days, so the months and moon phases don’t always match up, meaning you have the chance to see a blue moon about every 2½ years.

August’s two full moons can also be considered supermoons, according to reports from EarthSky. While exact definitions of a supermoon fluctuate, the term generally indicates a full moon that is brighter and closer to our planet than average and thus appears more prominent in the night sky.