Huge 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles California, Thousands Without Power

Just days before Christmas, northern California was rocked by a huge 6.4 magnitude earthquake, the trembling knocking out power for thousands of residents. The most recent quake comes just a few days after a 3.6 magnitude earthquake shook San Francisco.

According to the Daily Mail, the earthquake’s epicenter was located near Ferndale, California, a little more than 200 miles north of the smaller-scale quake just a few days ago. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the quake at a depth of 16.1 kilometers, which approximately equates to 10 miles.

After the earthquake struck northern California, more than 71,000 people were left without power, which is about 71% of Humboldt County.

While the initial quake proved relatively strong, aftershocks measured relatively high on the Richter scale as well, with some achieving a 4.6 magnitude. Once the original earthquake subsided, multitudes of emergency reports began coming in. Residents called in instances of numerous gas leaks, downed powerlines, and at least one structure fire. So far, officials have not released a fatality or injury count.

In addition, officials have received reports about a large crack in the roadway near 9104 Blue Slide Road. This could potentially cause issues as the roadway serves as the main option for leaving Ferndale due to a bridge closure. California Highway Patrol closed Ferndale’s Fernbridge to traffic also due to cracks from the earthquake.

Although the massive quake rocked Californian homes across the northern region of the state and caused loads of material destruction, Humboldt Country Office of Emergency Services begged residents not to call 911″unless you are experiencing an immediate emergency.”

California Residents Share Terrifying Accounts of Recent Earthquake

According to the news outlet, the most recent earthquake to rock California occurred Tuesday morning at 2:34 a.m. This, essentially, means that many residents were awakened in the middle of the night by potentially dangerous quaking. Not long after the shaking subsided, residents began sharing terrifying accounts of their experiences.

A resident of Chico, CA, also in the northern area of the state, said that the massive earthquake created a “rolling feeling,” meaning the Earth felt unsteady under their feet.

A second person to experience the quake, however, described the shaking very differently. On Twitter, they wrote that it felt as though a bomb had gone off. Local reporter Caroline Titus shared photos of her apartment thrashed during the earthquake, with items such as furniture and dishware tossed on the floor.

Describing the scene as “a mess,” she wrote online, “Our home is a 140-year-old Victorian. The north/south shaking is very evident in what fell.”

In a second tweet, she said, “That was a big one.”

Though no fatalities have been reported as yet, 6.0-magnitude earthquakes have been known to kill before. In 1994, the outlet states a 6.7 magnitude quake in California left at least 60 people dead. A 6.9 magnitude quake in 1989 killed another 67 people.