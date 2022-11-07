Huge Bear Breaks Into, Destroys Car To Eat Lunch Leftovers

A bear broke into a car in British Columbia over the weekend, and it destroyed the car door while searching for food. Apparently, the car owner had leftovers from lunch in his car.

Stefan Halas said his car was parked outside of his Maple Ridge home when the bear showed up. Most likely, it was attracted to his vehicle by some left-behind food.

“There was a window on the ground and paw prints on the door,” Halas told Global News. “We knew instantly it must have been a bear. It kind of turned my car into a pop can and crushed it.”

Halas’ car was badly damaged. However, it wasn’t the animal’s only target in the rampage.

“All of our car doors were open and our neighbor’s car doors were open too,” Halas’ mother, Anne Taylor, said.

Taylor said that the fact that there were paw prints on doors show the bear was probably familiar with how to operate the handles. Since it was unlocked, the door opened. She said the family will ensure their doors are locked from now on.

Black bears across North America are more active currently than normal. They’re working to consume about 20,000 calories a day in preparation for hibernation.

This Video of a Baby Bear Catching Snowflakes Is as Wholesome as It Gets

This bear cub may be the cutest thing you’ve seen all week, we can almost guarantee that.

In this video posted by Outsider, a security camera outside a home caught a cute bear cub standing on its hind legs and reaching up toward the falling snowflakes.

The bear wobbles from side to side, struggling to maintain its balance in this adorable clip. The cub rears its neck back and lunges up toward the snowflakes, trying to catch them in its mouth. It also reaches its massive paws up toward the snow, trying to corral the flakes in.

While waddling around and playing in the snow, the bear almost resembles a small toddler doing the same thing.

Eventually, the bear hops back down off its legs to follow who appears to be its mother. You can watch the cute clip here.

Like the one in the video, these animals can stand on their hind legs. They can walk numerous steps in this position and usually are motivated to do so by curiosity, hunger or alarm.

Bears are currently stocking up for the winter in preparation for hibernation.

Bears of northern regions, including the American black bear and the grizzly bear, hibernate in the winter. During hibernation, the creature’s metabolism slows down, its body temperature decreases slightly, and its heart rate slows from a normal value of 55 to just 9 beats per minute. They normally do not wake during their hibernation. They can also go the entire period without eating, drinking, urinating, or defecating.