Huge Gray Whale Gives Birth to Calf Right in Front of Astonished Tourists in California

A group of whale watchers in California recently had the “once-in-a-lifetime” experience of witnessing a gray whale give birth right before their eyes.

The group came upon the new mother on Monday as she was laying on her back near Dana Point, which is just outside of Los Angeles. Initially, people were afraid the whale was injured because she was surrounded by blood. But to everyone’s delight, her newborn calf quickly emerged.

The white whale began lifting her baby out of the water, teaching it how to get air, as it rested on its back. After a few minutes, the baby started swimming around its mother. The scene took place mere yards from the boat.

Gary Brighouse, the captain of the ship, which is part of Capt. Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Safari, said that the passengers’ “range of emotion couldn’t have been more extreme.” And when the 35-foot whale introduced her calf, a celebration broke out.

“It went from horror to pure joy and astonishment,” the told the Orange County Register. “It moved me to my core.”

It is Rare to Witness a Gray Whale Birth in the Wild

Gray whales are currently making their voyage from Alaska to Mexico for the winter. And people are heading out in hoards to watch their migration, which goes through Southern California. While it’s common for people to catch the massive mammals on camera as they breach the surface, it is very rare to film one giving birth. And several of the passengers were able to that day.

“As far as I know, no one has filmed a gray whale giving birth or even seen it before,” Dave Anderson, the owner of Capt. Dave’s, shared.

While the people aboard know they were “lucky” for seeing the live birth, they were a bit worried about how close their vessel was to the mother and its new baby.

“We were like, ‘Wait a minute, don’t come too close,” Brighouse said. “That mom wants to protect you.”

“Mom calmly cruised between the baby and the boat,” he continued. “She rubbed up against our boat, and our boat lifted out of the water, which was a little unsettling.”

The birth is also a celebration for scientists, who have been watching the gray whale population struggle in recent years. For unknown reasons, the species has been washing ashore dead in alarming numbers.

The whales had rebounded from near extinction in the 1800s and had a healthy population by the 1930s. But the numbers have dropped drastically. There are currently around 17,000 gray whales alive today, according to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration. That count is down by almost 10,000 since 2016.