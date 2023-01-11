Huge Solar Flare Unleashed After Massive Explosion on the Sun

A wild, massive explosion on the sun has resulted in an extreme solar flare that originated on a new sunspot on Monday, Jan. 9.

According to reports, the solar flare occurred at 1:50 p.m. ET after an X1.9-class sun storm resulted in a momentary but intense radio blackout. According to a statement from the U.S. Space Weather Prediction Center at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, it affected parts of South America, Central America, and the Pacific Ocean.

Per reports from the NOAA, X-class solar flares are the most intense storms from the sun. On Monday, the solar flare came from the same sunspot that released an X1.2-class solar flare on Jan. 5.

“The source is hyperactive sunspot AR3184,” revealed astronomer Tony Phillips. “None of the debris plumes will hit Earth; the sunspot is not facing our planet. It will turn in our direction later this week.”

In addition, NASA caught incredible pictures and footage of the solar flare thanks to its Solar Dynamics Observatory, a telescope that constantly monitors the sun in various wavelengths.

Solar flares are described as extreme eruptions from the sun’s surface that go off at various degrees of strength.

The weakest flares, categorized as A, B, or C, usually go off without detection. However, more intense M-class storms can trigger an onslaught of charged particles aimed at Earth. These later supercharge our auroras, ramping up the northern and southern lights.

Scientists reveal solar flares can pose threat to our daily life on earth

When pointed precisely at Earth, experts at NASA say X-class solar flares “can impact radio communications, electric power grids, navigation signals, and pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts.”

Meanwhile, the sun is in an energetic period of its solar weather cycle that’s been going on for over a decade. The current stage is known as Solar Cycle 25 and is expected to come to a head in the year 2025.

Moreover, NASA uses various spacecraft to watch the sun and continually monitor solar flares and other space weather occurrences.

In addition to the Solar Dynamics Observatory, the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory, also known as SOHO, is a dual venture by NASA and the European Space Agency. They also monitor space weather events regularly.

However, scientists say there is more to come from this sunspot.

“Given the size and apparent complexity of this large active region, there’s a good chance the explosions will continue in the days ahead,” added Phillips at Spaceweather.com.

In addition, sunspot AR3182’s strange magnetic field adds to our space agency upping the potential of an X-class flare to 30 percent. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center also predicts a ten percent chance of more X flares in the coming weekend.