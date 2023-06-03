Humpback whale calf freed from fishing gear after 8-hour rescue mission

A humpback whale calf was freed from fishing gear entanglement off the coast of Australia after an intense 8-hour rescue mission.

Early Saturday morning, wildlife officials received reports of a whale in distress near the shore of Port Kembla, a small seaside town in New South Wales. At around 8:30 am, a volunteer crew from Marine Rescue NSW ventured out to the whale’s location to assess the situation.

Upon their arrival, rescuers discovered a young humpback whale, the calf hopelessly tangled in fishing gear. “The entanglement was complex involving a number of attached buoys and ropes wrapped around the animal,” a Department of Planning and Environment spokesperson told ABC.

The odds were stacked against them. As if untangling the whale calf wasn’t a tough enough task on its own, the weather was also worsening by the minute.

On top of that, two adult humpback whales, one of which likely the baby’s mother, were nearby and terrified of the approaching humans and their intentions for the calf. As a result, they did everything they could to prevent the rescuers’ intervention.

After four hours, rescuers were still hard at work in their efforts to free the whale. At this point, another crew from the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service arrived to help.

Wildlife officials then continued the battle for another four hours, doing their best to overcome the abundance of obstacles in their way. Finally, after over 8 hours of grueling work, the little humpback whale was free, the crews fully untangling it around at just after 4:30 pm.

“The rescue crews are over the moon,” Marine Rescue NSW inspector Glenn Sullivan said. “It’s now swimming on its own steam.”

Humpback whales have one of the longest migrations on Earth

Humpback whales inhabit every ocean in the world. With their hauntingly magical songs, their unbelievable size, and their mysterious lives beneath the sea, the gentle giants have been fascinating humans for centuries.

Humpbacks also have one of the longest migrations on Earth, traveling up to 5,000 miles from their tropical breeding grounds to their icy feeding grounds and back every year.

The timeline of their mating season depends on the location. In the Southern Hemisphere, which houses Australia, they spend the summer and fall months in their breeding grounds. For northern humpback whales, it’s winter and spring.

When mating season ends and the weather begins to warm, it’s time to head north or south – again, depending on location. For humpback whales who spend their winters in Australia, this means traveling to the frigid waters of Antarctica, where krill and other tasty fish are plentiful.

Rather than eating consistently like most species, humpback whales eat as much as they possibly can while in their feeding grounds.

After the long swim to their tropical mating waters, they primarily live off of stored blubber instead of actively feeding. In doing so, they can focus all of their time and energy on mating and caring for their young!