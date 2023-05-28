Humpback whale collides with boat while feeding in wild footage

The most magical experience you can have while boating is to catch a glimpse of a passing whale in the water below. Unless, of course, the humpback whale in question breaches so close that it bumps the back of the boat, causing it to rock violently in the middle of the ocean.

A group of boaters from Long Beach kicked off Memorial Day Weekend “with a bang” when they found themselves in this exact situation.

According to Nicole Liotta, the person behind the camera, there were three passengers on the boat. The video begins with Liotta filming dolphins several yards away. Suddenly, the water directly next to the boat explodes with fish as a whale breaches close enough to touch.

As the humpback whale launches itself from the depths, she and another passenger begin to scream, likely afraid that their boat was about to be capsized by the careening cetacean.

Luckily, however, their boat did not sink. Rather than a full breach, where more than half of a whale’s body appears above the surface, the whale did only a half breach, if that. Only its head popped out of the water as it grasped at the fish flying in every direction.

Despite the fact that a tiny percentage of its body weight hit the boat, the slight impact from the humpback whale’s mouth was enough to make the ship shake as if it were in the midst of a brutal storm. The boat, however, remained afloat.

Why did this humpback whale breach into the boat?

In recent years, orcas have been having a whale of a time attacking passing ships. These attacks often put the ships out of commission, and occasionally capsize them altogether. Though the exact reason for this remains unknown, one thing is clear: they’re very much doing it on purpose.

Thankfully, humpback whales have not picked up this destructive habit. Humpbacks are around twice the length of orcas and eight times as heavy. If they really wanted to, they could do some serious damage to any unwanted visitors.

This humpback whale didn’t mean any harm by breaching so close to the boat. Instead, it was likely lunge feeding and the boat just happened to be there.

When lunge feeding, a humpback will propel itself through a bait ball or group of fish with its mouth open. Though this doesn’t necessarily cause a breach, the whale’s head sometimes rises straight out of the water as it feasts on the fish. Sound familiar?

Humpback whales breach for a variety of reasons, none of which is to cause destruction. One of the main reasons is to communicate with other humpbacks, especially in rough seas when their songs don’t travel as far.

By slapping its fins and flukes against the surface, a humpback whale is sending sound waves far and wide, reaching out to friends and family. The bigger the splash, the further the sound travels underwater.

So, if you’re ever lucky enough to witness a full humpback whale breach in person, know the colossal cetacean is probably just popping up to say hello!