Humpback whale freed from fishing gear as thousands migrate north

As a record number of humpback whales migrate north along the Australian coast, the second whale in a week was freed from fishing gear entanglement.

On Tuesday morning, a humpback whale was spotted near the coast, the enormous animal dragging a large length of rope behind it in the water. In an effort to assist the struggling sea creature, wildlife officials dispatched a specialist disentanglement crew to respond.

Unfortunately, assisting an animal as massive as a humpback whale is easier said than done.

Measuring close to 50 feet and weighing around 35 tons, a humpback is among Earth’s largest, heaviest animals. And though they don’t pose a threat to humans, they aren’t exactly tame, either.

Whale rescues are often ‘complex’ missions

As a result, humpback and other whale rescues are often complex affairs, explained Jessica Fox, a representative of ORRCA, a whale rescue and research organization.

“They need to assess and work out how to systematically release that whale in a way that’s safe for the whale and the people involved,” Fox told ABC. “It’s like trying to wrangle a labrador puppy the size of a bus or car.”

The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) agreed with Fox’s statement. Rescuers would, of course, ideally save every sea creature in a dangerous situation. Unfortunately, however, disentanglement missions can only be attempted when safe to do so.

“If it’s safe to do so then they’ll get close enough to the whale, if it’s traveling slow enough, to cut away the entanglements,” explained NPWS official Andrew Bayley.

Knowing they had a difficult day ahead, ORRCA signed on to assist the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) in rescuing the imperiled humpback whale.

Humpback whale tangled in a SMART drumline

On Saturday, a humpback whale calf was freed from a tangle of buoys and ropes. This time, the culprit was a SMART drumline.

Now, what is a SMART drumline? Well, SMART stands for Shark Management Alert in Real Time. The system consists of an anchor, two buoys, and a GPS unit equipped with a triggering magnet and baited with a fish.

When a shark takes the bait, the magnet alerts scientists, who respond within 30 minutes to tag and release the shark or other marine animal. The tracking units are set each morning and collected every evening.

Thankfully, rescue crews successfully freed the humpback whale from the shark alert system. It wouldn’t be surprising, however, for another entanglement to occur in the near future.

Every year, more than 40,000 humpback whales travel along the Australian coastline as they migrate north – and, later, south again. That alone is a mind-blowing number of mammoth mammals. This year, however, experts are seeing even more.

According to Jessica Fox, ORRCA has spent the past 20 years researching the annual migration of the local humpback whale population. This year’s record numbers are something special, but also mean a greater number of entanglements.

“We’re witnessing and observing greater numbers than we’ve ever had for the first week of June,” Fox said. “With these increased numbers means that there’s more likelihood of these sorts of incidents.”