Humpback whale freed from fishing gear after three days in ‘remarkable’ rescue

After spending three days trapped in fishing gear off the coast of Western Australia, a 36-foot humpback whale was finally freed by wildlife rescuers.

Preparations for the rescue began on Monday, when a member of the public spotted the enormous sea creature in the water, its fin tangled in a mass of ropes and pearling equipment.

Upon receiving reports of the entangled humpback whale, Parks and Wildlife officers from the Department of Biodiversity of Conservation and Attractions, along with DPIRD officers and Willie Creek Pearls staff, immediately began taking steps toward rescuing the animal.

As always, however, freeing a whale trapped in fishing gear is far from a simple task. In addition to the struggle of safely approaching and interacting with a 40-foot, 60,000-pound wild animal, rescuers have to contend with the tide, the weather, and any sharks showing interest in the easy prey.

To make matters worse, this particular humpback was thoroughly tangled. “It had a number of wraps around its tail and the involvement of floats and pearl frames and other bits and pieces. So it was quite a complicated entanglement,” Lyle Gilbert of the Wildlife District Office told ABC.

Because of these factors, it took three days of tireless effort from all parties involved. With each passing day, the whale became more distressed, unable to move with the fishing gear tethering it in place.

On Wednesday afternoon, however, the humpback whale was finally free, marking a rescue those involved will remember for a lifetime. “There were certainly some tears and some high fives that went up when it started to swim away,” Gilbert said.

Freed humpback marks the second tangled whale off the coast in a week

The rescue of the humpback whale was undeniably a major win for wildlife officials and enthusiasts. “To see that humpback whale swim away, surge away healthy after that potentially fatal situation, is remarkable,” said WA Environment Minister Reece Whitby.

It’s also undeniable, however, that fishing gear entanglement is a far too common occurrence. And sadly, many whales don’t experience the same luck as this one.

Residents spotted another whale just days prior to this incident, in fact – this one, too, tangled in fishing gear. Unfortunately, though, officials were unable to help. After the first sighting on Saturday, the tangled humpback whale disappeared into the deep.

Because of these repeated incidents, officials will soon conduct an investigation into the possible steps to prevent them, or at least reduce their prevalence, in the future.

“There will be an investigation to see what happened, to see if we can learn anything that can change the way things operate to avoid it in the future,” Whitby said. “If there is something that can be done to improve the situation, I know DBCA and the Parks and Wildlife team will be keen to see that things can be made as safe as possible for all life.”

In the meantime, the DBCA urges anyone who spots a tangled humpback whale or other animal to report the sighting. The earlier wildlife officials can respond, the better the whale’s chances of survival.

“We have a team ready to go,” Gilbert said. “If it does happen again, we’ll be able to respond appropriately and hopefully have a successful outcome like we did this time.”