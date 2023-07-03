Humpback whale trapped in shark net rescued by wildlife officials

A humpback whale tangled in a shark net off the coast of Australia was rescued and able to continue safely on its way, thanks to the efforts of biologists with Sea World – Gold Coast.

With one of the longest migrations of any mammal on Earth, humpback whales travel thousands upon thousands of miles every year in their journey between their tropical breeding grounds to frigid feeding grounds.

On the unbelievably long trek, some die of natural causes, a few fall victim to orcas, and many become entangled in fishing gear and other man-made obstacles. The most recent of these incidents occurred off the coast of Mermaid Beach in Queensland, when a 33-foot humpback whale found itself trapped in a massive shark net spanning the sea.

Luckily for the whale, the local Sea World Foundation team was notified of its predicament before it became dire. With the help of Queensland Fisheries MART agencies, they successfully disentangled the whale, setting it free before ensuring it ventured back to deeper, safer waters.

Rescuers must exercise extreme caution when freeing humpback whales

According to the rescue team, they received word of the trapped whale on a Monday afternoon. Unfortunately, the conditions at the time did not permit a rescue. Though wildlife rescuers, of course, want to save as many animals as possible, they can only do so if safe for the humans involved.

On that particular day, the area was experiencing inclement weather, causing rough conditions on the water. On top of that, the sun was on its way down, which would’ve put officials in total darkness during their rescue attempt.

“These rescue operations are extremely dangerous with the teams dealing with large animals weighing up to 30 tonnes (66,000 pounds) and mixed with sea and weather conditions,” Sea World officials explained in a Facebook post. “So for the safety of rescue crews and the animal, must only be attempted by trained agencies.”

So, the moment the first rays of sun broke the horizon the next day, they set out to free the whale. Using two vessels and specialized cutting equipment, the teams began the painstaking task of cutting the netting from the humpback whale’s head and fins without causing the enormous animal any harm or undue stress.

Even beneficial nets can harm whales

Rescuers were ready to spend the entire day helping the whale (which is why they began the process so early). Miraculously, however, they completed the task in about an hour, watching the humpback swim to safety as the sun was still rising. For comparison, similar humpback rescues have taken 8 hours or more.

Now, the specific net in which the humpback whale became trapped was a shark net, designed with the protection of humans in mind. Placed near popular beaches, these nets intercept large marine animals, thus reducing the chances of shark attacks on swimmers.

The nets, however, have no way to differentiate between sharks and other marine animals. As a result, only around 10% of the animals that become entangled in the nets are the intended shark species.

According to the International Whaling Commission, some 300,000 whales and dolphins die annually from similar entanglements. Sadly, humpback whales are an endangered species in many areas of the world. And though their numbers are increasing, they still fall victim to fishing gear entanglements and vessel strikes at an alarming rate.