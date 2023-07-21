Humpback whale surfaces within inches of paddleboarder in Alaska

One of the best parts about spending time in nature is the unforgettable wildlife encounters you experience along the way. A paddleboarder’s recent experience, however, might have been a little too unforgettable, as his board was nearly toppled by a passing humpback whale.

The incident took place Thursday in the Prince Williams Sound off the coast of Whittier, Alaska. Anchorage resident Kevin Williams was enjoying a (relatively) warm day on the water with his family, soaking in the summer sun on his paddleboard.

The calm of the day abruptly turned tense, however, when the once-smooth surface of the water began to ripple violently. Suddenly, Williams found himself face-to-face with an enormous humpback whale, the massive mammal mere feet from the nose of his board.

“It was a scary encounter,” Williams said, per Anchorage Daily News. “It was not a comfortable experience. I dream about seeing whales up close. But not this close. Not while on a paddleboard.”

It’s not that the paddleboarder was afraid of the whale – at least, not from a distance. On the contrary, Williams and his son had been watching the humpback whale from a safe distance the entire time they were on the sound.

Facing the threat of falling into the cold water on top of a 60-foot sea creature, however, wasn’t quite as magical of an experience. “It went under for quite a long time,” Williams recalled. “And then all of a sudden it surfaces right in front of me. And it’s coming towards me sort of like a submarine.”

When the whale was directly beneath his board, Williams dropped to his knees, hoping to have even an ounce more stability in case the humpback should bump him.

Luckily, though, the whale’s immense tail fin missed the paddler by inches. And after another huge splash, the whale disappeared beneath the surface once more.

Do your best to give humpback whales at least 100 yards of space

According to Williams, he didn’t get so much as a drop of water on him from the passing whale – but that didn’t necessarily make him more comfortable. “If you blow up my picture you can see it’s almost like a scream. I was groaning and moaning pretty loud. I’m glad it wasn’t on video,” Williams said.

Had the humpback whale knocked the paddleboarder over, it would have been purely accidental. The slow-moving cetacean was simply passing through and had no intention of harming the human. But for a 40-foot-long animal weighing upwards of 60,000 pounds, spatial awareness is sometimes lacking, especially around unexpected visitors like humans.

The best route to take when in the presence of a humpback whale or similar animal is to give them as much space as possible, explained Suzie Teerlink, a marine mammal specialist with NOAA.

Under federal law, intentionally approaching within 100 yards of a humpback whale is illegal. When a whale swims toward you without warning, however, a closer encounter isn’t always avoidable.

“We can’t always predict where (the whales) are going to come up. And sometimes we might predict wrong, or they change direction. And we’ll have a close encounter,” Teerlink said.

Should you ever find yourself a little too close to a humpback whale, help them to know you’re there by making noise. They don’t mean any harm, but they don’t always know there’s someone in the water they should avoid.

“Give ‘acoustic cues’ to the whale to let them know that you’re there,” Teerlink explained. “So, banging on the top of a paddleboard, something like that would help generate noise into the water to help clue the whale into where you are.”