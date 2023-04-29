Humpback whales filmed doing ‘bizarre rolls’ while enjoying underwater ‘day spa’

Have you ever seen a humpback whale enjoying an afternoon of self-care at an underwater “day spa”? It’s just as strange and wonderful as you might expect.

When it comes to the animal kingdom, few creatures (if any) are more awe-inspiring than whales. The largest animal on Earth, after all, is the blue whale, a cetacean capable of reaching a mind-blowing 100 feet in length.

Though not as large, its close relative, the humpback whale, is just as interesting. The mammoth sea creature has captivated humans for centuries with its breaching, singing, feeding, and dwarfing ships with its massive 50-foot length.

And as if all of that wasn’t fascinating enough, a group of humpbacks was recently caught on camera exhibiting truly bizarre behavior off the coast of Australia.

So, what are they doing? What exactly is a humpback whale “day spa”? Well, they’re essentially exfoliating using the grit of the sand on the sea floor and the help of passing fish enjoying a free meal.

“They were doing these bizarre rolls, going fully on their back and on their side,” Griffith University whale researcher Dr. Olaf Meynecke explained to The Guardian.

“You could actually see the skin flying off. And then fish would come in and eat it. The fish were also picking skin off the whale, not just the floating skin.”

Interestingly, they return to this spot again and again for the peculiar self-care sessions. Though researchers need samples of the sediment to know for sure, Meynecke suspects it holds a mix of sand and fine rubble perfect for ridding themselves of any pesky dead skin.

Why do humpback whales need to exfoliate?

For humans, ridding ourselves of dry skin is done for purely cosmetic reasons. Do humpback whales roll on the sea floor to improve their appearance as well? For all we know, that could be part of the reason! The main reason, however, is to prevent barnacle growth.

Now, unlike a true parasite, barnacles don’t harm or feed on the whales to which they attach. That said, they don’t help the whale either, and after a while can become a problem for the giant cetacean. First of all, barnacle infestations can get extremely heavy, making swimming and feeding difficult.

Barnacles also give lice the ideal hiding place on the whale, protected from the pull of the sea. These tiny critters are true parasites, and though they cause only minor skin damage, researchers believe they can grow irritating to the whale in large quantities.

Another benefit of paying a visit to the underwater day spa? Spending time with fellow humpback whales! The five whales recently filmed in the area were clearly socializing with each other while rolling in the sand.

“We had two whales that were swimming with each other for several hours,” Meynecke said. “They clearly had a very good relationship and they were both rolling on the ground together and having a great time.”