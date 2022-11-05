Hundreds of Elephants, Zebras & Other Animals Die in Extreme Drought at Wildlife Preserves

A massive drought is causing disastrous effects on a Kenya wildlife preserve as hundreds of animals meet their death, These tragic loss of life are the result of a variety of issues caused by the drought which has hit the region following inadequate rains over the last several months.

Recent reports note that hundreds of animals have died in Kenyan wildlife preserve areas. This comes as the East African country continues to suffer the worst drought in decades along with other areas in the region. According to the experts among these hundreds of animals to perish in the drought are multiple elephants as well as Grevy’s zebras.

Officials from the Kenya Wildlife Service and others counted as many as 205 elephants who have perished due to the devastating droughts. They also counted 512 perished wildebeests, 381 common zebras, 51 buffalos, 49 Grevy’s zebras, and 12 giraffes. All of these counts have come within the last nine months, the officials note.

Kenya’s Most Drought-Affected Areas Include Some Important National Parks, Reserves, And Conservancies

Areas within the region of Kenya have experienced inadequate rain for as many as four consecutive seasons. This means the area has been facing dire consequences from the drought conditions for the past two years. The wildlife preserve animals aren’t the only ones facing these issues. the people of Kenya and the livestock are also facing drought-related concerns.

However, the areas most affected by the drought conditions continue to be the Kenyan wildlife reserves and conservancies. As well as the area’s popular national parks. Some of these areas include the Amboseli, Tsavo, and Laikipia-Samburu areas.

Experts Are Calling For Urgent Responses To Better Understand The Impact The Drought Has On The Kenyan Wildlife

As news of these devastating deaths came to light with hundreds of the wildlife reserve elephants, zebras, wildebeests, and giraffes the experts moved to take action. The officials quickly called for an urgent aerial census to get a better idea of the wildlife left in the Amboseli area wildlife preserve. As well as to document the impact the drought has had on the region as a whole.

Experts have also recommended the immediate placement of salt licks in the impacted regions. This would come in addition to increased water provisions. An important piece of the puzzle, officials note. Especially since elephants can drink over 63 gallons of water a day. Experts are also recommending that hay provisions be provided for the Grevy’s zebras.