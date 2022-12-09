Hundreds in North Carolina Mountains Report Feeling Earthquake

The mountains of the western Carolinas were rumbling on Wednesday night. According to the Charlotte Observer, at precisely 10:23 p.m. on Wednesday a 2.7 magnitude earthquake shook the area and made news. By U.S. Geological Survey standards, that’s a relatively mild earthquake. However, the ripple effect was reportedly felt by hundreds of people throughout a 271 mile radius.

Hundreds of People In Carolinas Report Feeling Earthquake

The epicenter of the quake was near Hendersonville, North Carolina which is roughly halfway between Asheville and Greenville, South Carolina. The geological rumblings rolled through both states. More than 800 people reported that they felt the shakes. One report came from 100 miles west on the Tennessee border. Reports of the quake also came from as far east as Lenoir County NC. And as far south as Anderson, S.C. Luckily the earthquake does not appear to have caused any damage or injuries.

A 2.7 magnitude earthquake is just barely over the threshhold of what people can actually physically feel. Quakes that register in at a 2.5 magnitude or less usually only get picked up by seismographs. One of the largest earthquakes in North Carolina history was somewhat recent, having occured near the town of Sparta close to the Virginia border in August of 2020. It was the strongest quake to rock the state since 1916. But unlike this go round, the 2020 quake caused damage. Evidence of cracked street pavement, water main breaks, crumbling brick walls, and items shaken off store shelves were common throughout the area.

A Wild Week Of News In North Carolina

This earthquake isn’t the only story from the Tarheel State that grabbed headlines this week.

Officials with the North Carolina Wildlife Commission are currently investigating the case of 3 mutilated black bears in Buncombe County not far from where the recent earthquake hit. Witnesses found three dismembered bear carcasses with their paws removed and the entrails gruesomely put in a bucket. The carcasses were so deterioated that identifying much information about the bears was difficult.

Given that the bears had their entrails removed, its feasible to believe that poachers shot the bears in order to remove their gallbladders. Bear gallbladders can reportedly fetch up to $3,000 on the black market for their use in traditional Chinese medicine. Comparatively, that price point means that by weight, bear gallbladders are more expensive than most narcotics.

Mutitlated bears wasn’t the only suspicious activity in the state in recent news. On Monday a state of emergency was declared in Moore County after a deliberate attack on infastructure caused a power outage. Gun shots disabled two substations, leaving roughly 45,000 people without power.

Jason Hollifield, the general manager for Duke Energy’s Emergency Preparedness division spoke about the challenges of restoring power after the incident, “We are restoring customers where possible, but the damage is beyond repair in some areas. That leaves us with no option but to replace large pieces of equipment – which is not an easy or quick task. Duke Energy is committed to getting life back to normal for our customers. We thank them for their patience.”