Hundreds of ‘Surfing Santas’ Take to Florida Beaches for Charity

Typically, Santas in the warmer states get to enjoy a bit of sunshine during the Christmas season, but this year, the surfing men in red bundled up to catch some waves.

It’s a tradition for folks near Cocoa Beach, Florida. Both men and women will adorn red and white suits and hit the water, but with the Sunshine State experiencing freezing temperatures this year, it made the surf a bit harder. Nonetheless, these selfless folks persisted all in the name of a bigger purpose.

The surf is a part of a charitable event that began in 2009. The event benefits quite a few local charities, including Grind For Life, and also benefits the Florida Museum of Surfing which preserves the history of the sport in the state.

‘Surfing Santas’ Raises More Than $200,000 Since It Began

Since its inception, organizers have worked hard to bring in tens of thousands of dollars to these good causes, and this year, more than 800 “Surfing Santas” and 10,000 spectators hit Cocoa Beach.

“It’s become this really cool tradition and I couldn’t be prouder,” George Trosset, the creator of the event, told WOFL-TV.

According to Fox News Digital, Surfing Santas raised more than $62,000 from selling T-shirts, alone. In total, the effort has raised more than $200,000 over 11 years.

For the stars of the show, this year’s event was a bit more difficult than previous years. Florida saw temperatures hit the 30s beginning Friday last week. Thanks to the bomb cyclone that cruised through the state, these cold temps stuck around for a truly wintry Christmas Eve.

“It’s a frigid start to your #ChristmasEve across the area,” the National Weather Service in Tallahassee tweeted.

For the rest of the state, wind chill, freeze warnings and hard freeze warnings were still in effect on Saturday. Parts of the Panhandle even saw their outdoor thermometers reach single digits on Christmas Eve. The cold snap may very well make this year’s holiday the coldest one in 30 years. There may not be white Christmas for Floridians, but they’ll definitely need to break out their warmest wet suits and hot chocolate to be able to hit the waves tomorrow morning.