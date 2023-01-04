Hungry House Cat Potentially Uncovers New Species of Lizard

Snackin’ on skinks. A hungry house cat down in New Zealand was just looking for a little cold-blooded appetizer. But instead, it might have discovered a new species. Domestic cats are prolific hunters. Oftentimes they bring their prey home to show their human owners what they accomplished while on the prowl. This cat down in The Land of The Long White Cloud recently brought home a super rare lizard. Experts believe it could be the first specimen of its kind ever discovered.

After her cat dropped the still-wiggling lizard on the floor, Amanda Harris scooped it up and contacted local wildlife experts to help figure out what it was. “This cat’s got a particular meow when he’s got something, so when he brought it in I saw it and it slithered across the carpet and that’s what caught my eye, so I immediately picked it up and put it in a box and contacted the Taranaki Regional Council (TRC) to ID it.”

According to Newsweek, the reptile was a species of skink. There are about 1,500 species of skink in the world. They’re characterized by having distinctively stubby legs compared to other lizard species. This particular skink was something that Halema Jamieson, a senior ecologist with the TRC, couldn’t identify though.

“One of our biodiversity officers went out to have a look and said ‘oh that’s interesting’ and sent me some photos and I got super excited because it looked like something I’d never seen before and so I sent off the photos to some people who might know some more and it came back as quite possibly a kakerakau skink,” she said.

DNA Testing Will Determine If The Lizard Is An Undiscovered Species

The lizard closely resembles a kakerakaus, which is a very rare species historically only found in the very northern reaches of New Zealand. This lizard was found on the very southern side of the North Island though. Kakerakaus lizards are so rare that very little is known about them.

The skink was dark brown in color with tan stripes along its sides. Fortunately, experts were able to examine it while it was still alive too. “It was poised up and very cheeky looking up at the camera and wasn’t afraid of me at all. Very quick, good at climbing, and very good at jumping. Very alert and very aware of who I was and what I was doing,”

DNA testing is underway to get a better idea of what exactly it is. Though it may not be a totally new species, it’s still an excitingly rare one that hasn’t been observed in the wild in two decades. “Even if it’s not a brand new species and is the same as is found up at Bream Head that’s still super exciting because that’s over 500km (310 miles) between the two known populations and given that it hadn’t been recognized before 2003 this is entirely exciting. It’s essentially a new species that’s turned up on our door step,” said Jamieson.

It’s amazing that in 2023, there are still so many new things to be learned about nature and the wild world we inhabit.