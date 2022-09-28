Hunter Activates SOS Alert After Cutting Himself While Skinning Bear

A hunter who had cut himself while skinning a bear had to issue an SOS call, prompting Colorado rescue crews to search for the man.

According to reports, on Sept. 18, crews from Colorado’s Grand County Search and Rescue (GCSAR) were dispatched to a wilderness area near Lake Granby after receiving an SOS call from a distressed hunter. Previously, he had reportedly cut his thigh while skinning a bear.

“His hunting partner had bandaged the wound and stopped the bleeding. However, the subject did not think he was able to walk out,” GCSAR said in a statement following the incident.

Teams from GCSAR, Grand County EMS, Hot Sulphur Fire, and Henderson Mill Mine personnel arrived on the scene at about 10:30 AM.

According to reports, the crew’s original plan was to get the man out of the area, even if they had to carry him out. However, once they arrived, they determined the man could walk out alone.

“We are super thankful for our teammates out in the field and especially the Henderson Mine personnel who helped us find a quicker and easier extrication route,” an official release from the department read.

According to experts, stopping the bleeding should be your first priority if you ever cut yourself while skinning an animal. Then, seek out medical attention if the wound does not heal or if it gets infected.

Montana hunter under fire after killing husky pup she mistook for wolf

In a much sadder instance, a Montana woman has been the subject of outrage and controversy after she took to social media to display the body of a Siberian husky she skinned after mistaking it for a wolf pup.

Amber Rose posted the graphic images showing her clutching a rifle and smiling as she held up the dog’s remains.

“So this morning I set out for a solo predator hunt for a fall black bear however I got the opportunity to take another predator wolf pup 2022 was a great feeling to text my man and say I just smoked a wolf pup. #firstwolf #onelesspredatorMT,” Rose proudly wrote.

Immediately after posting, she received backlash from animal lovers, who pointed out that the animal she killed in cold blood was not a wolf pup.

“Amber Rose here hunted, shot, AND SKINNED a HUSKY.. not a wolf, an obvious #HUSKY,” one disgusted Twitter user pointed out.

“Also the fact that she is calling it a ‘pup’ concerns me that she thinks it’s ok to hunt young animals which, as you know, is not good for an areas eco system #revokeherlicense,” the user added.

Another outraged user wrote, “this woman is bragging about trapping, killing, and skinning a dog while claiming it’s a wolf pup. This is very clearly a Siberian Husky … I hope that @MontanaFWP looks into this.”