Hunter Bags Massive Buck During Only Second Take Down Using Bow

On Nov. 5, novice bowhunter Preston Lair arrowed a type of buck bowhunters spend their whole lives chasing. In addition, it was his second time hunting with a bow. However, he nearly missed the opportunity to take the 16-point non-typical buck.

Before, the 21-year-old construction worker from Ohio tried to convince himself not to go and hunt. It was an abnormally warm day on his parent’s farm, and he thought the conditions weren’t ripe for the taking.

Despite his rationalizing, he decided to go for it as he had his mind on a buck he’d been tracking since June of 2022. While he couldn’t look at his antlers, he knew he was a monster.

“I had seen him, in person, over the summer on two different nights,” he said. “Once in June and then in July. But he was about 350 yards away in a bean field, but I could see him with binoculars. I could see his antlers, so I knew how big he was.”

As a result, Lair made the buck his goal for the 2022 season. While out that morning, he got started by seeing a six-pointer darting in and out of the woods. Then, he saw more movement that intrigued him.

“I thought it was probably that 6-point coming back, so I picked up my rattlers,” he said. “I thought I’d rattle because why not, maybe it’ll bring that 6-point into range and who knows what else.”

Bowhunter reflects on taking down monster non-typical buck: ‘I learned a lot of valuable lessons’

At the time, he assumed the smaller buck was coming back so he pulled out his phone to record a video. Then, his monster buck appeared. “I quickly realized that it wasn’t the 6-point, so I knew I had to get ready quick.”

With bow in hand, Lair watched as he moved into his shooting lane at a 20-yard marker he had marked.

“But, by the time I got situated and got my bow ready and everything, he had walked to 30 yards, and I didn’t know it,” he said.

He drew back, and the arrow flew underneath him. However, not all was lost, and the deer continued walking out of his shooting lane. Then, he decided he would go for the rattler again. After he sounded off, the buck began running straight for his stand.

“He ran back fast enough that I hardly had time to get my bow back in my hand,” he said. “… Now, he’s fully facing me on the trail, and I’m trying to draw back when he’s not looking.”

Despite “shaking so bad,” Lair could grab his bow and draw. He shot at 15 yards.

“He ran about 60 or 70 yards, and I watched him go down in the field. I immediately texted my dad and said, ‘I got him.’ He knew exactly what buck I was talking about.

He added: “I was really, really lucky, and I learned a lot of valuable lessons at the same time,” Lair said.