Hunter Dead at 32 After Dog Shoots Him by Accident

In a tragic accident, a 32-year-old hunter died after his dog stepped on his hunting rifle and discharged the gun. According to the Sumner County Sheriff’s office, the hunter died during a weekend hunting trip in Kansas.

After the incident, local deputies went to the scene on Saturday at 9:47 a.m. local time. Before, authorities received a 911 call that the man, identified as Joseph Austin Smith of Wichita, Kansas, was shot in the back. At the time, police said he was inside a pickup truck in Geuda Springs.

After receiving the call, officers arrived on the scene just minutes later. Sadly, their recovery efforts were to no avail. When they arrived, they found him in the front passenger seat of the truck. They immediately began CPR, but he sadly died from the gunshot wound.

As for the dog in question, it reportedly belongs to the truck owner. At the time of the incident, the dog was in the vehicle’s back seat with the hunting gear, which included the rifle, next to the dog. The dog accidentally stepped on the gun and sent a bullet into the man’s back.

Police now say the investigation is ongoing. It’s also unclear at this time if someone else was in the car at the time of the incident.

Sadly, this isn’t the first time a dog has been involved in a gun incident in recent years. For instance, during last year’s Thanksgiving weeks, a 32-year-old Turkish father, known as Ozgur Gevrekoglu, was shot and killed when he was putting his dog into the back seat of his truck, according to outlets.

At the time, the dog’s paw made contact with the loaded shotgun. As a result, the dog discharged the gun and killed Gevrekoglu at close range.

Before in 2017, a north-central Iowa hunter was accidentally shot but survived after a dog stepped on a shotgun trigger guard, and the gun went off. According to Ken Lonneman, an Iowa Department of Natural Resources conservation officer, at the time that four hunters and two dogs were looking for the game birds when one of the hunters put a loaded shotgun onto the ground.

In addition, in 2018, a dog accidentally shot a New Mexico man. According to reports, the dog was a 120-pound rottweiler mix named Charlie. Similar to the most recent incident, he was sitting in his truck, and the gun was in the backseat at the time of the incident. Then, the dog’s paw caught in the trigger. As a result, the bullet cascaded through the driver’s seat and into the man’s back. The incident resulted in him breaking a few ribs and his collarbone.