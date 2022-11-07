Hunter Finds Remains of Colorado Man Missing for Over a Decade

On July 30, 2010, the community of Carbondale, Colorado, was rocked by the sudden disappearance of William Worley. The 61-year-old resident had apparently driven out to Redstone, about 16 miles south of Carbondale, and vanished into thin air.

Five days after he was reported missing, authorities discovered Worley’s car parked at the East Creek Trail near Redstone. Police and volunteers alike scoured the area, the rugged backcountry terrain searched on foot, with dogs, and by air. After four days of tireless efforts hunting for the missing man, however, the search was called off.

“We found absolutely no trace of Mr. Worley,” Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jesse Steindler explained at the time. “We’ve covered it so well, where we have searched, he is not there.”

The days went by, weeks turned into months, and finally, it had been more than a decade since William Worley’s family had seen or heard from him. Then, on September 11, 2022, over twelve years after the Colorado man’s haunting disappearance, a hunter was traveling through that same backcountry terrain when he stumbled upon a terrifying sight. Rather than a bear or wolf, the hunter’s eyes fell on what appeared to be human bones.

Remains Found by Hunter Identified as Missing Colorado Man

Without a second thought, the hunter reported the disturbing find to the local authorities, who soon ventured to the Redstone area to collect the remains. The bones were then transported to the coroner’s office. There, they used dental records to identify the remains as those of William Worley, the man who went missing in the summer of 2010.

In a subsequent report, the coroner’s office stated that Worley’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head. That said, the manner of his death remains undetermined. Their investigation is complete at this time. However, local police urged residents to come forward with any information they might have regarding William Worley’s death.

“At this time, based on the evidence that we have collected, this case is open – but inactive,” Pitkin County Undersheriff Alex Burchetta explained in a statement. “There’s not enough information for me to make a determination as to the suspiciousness of the event. We are grateful to the hunter who found these remains and reported them to us promptly.”

“Our condolences go out to the entire Worley family who has, for the last 12 years, been unable to obtain closure,” Burchetta continued. “As with all inactive cases, we welcome any new evidence or information the public may have. We will continue our investigation if we acquire any new information in the future.”

According to Undersheriff Alex Burchetta, no gun was found at the site of William Worley’s remains.