Hunter Gets Lost in Colorado Backcountry, Located by Helicopter Crews

According to a news release from the Summit County Rescue Group, a missing hunter has been found with the use of a helicopter after spending a night in the Colorado backcountry. Per reports, the man was in a hunting group that set up an off-trail camp near the Upper Cataract Lake area in Silverthorne, Colorado.

When the man didn’t return to the camp, his brother reported him missing on Wednesday morning.

Soon after, crews from SCRG began a search and rescue operation. However, the camp was situated at a high elevation, requiring units to get assistance from Flight for Life Colorado. The site was also a far distance from the main trailhead.

Officials said that the missing man was found by helicopter crews at about 5:30 p.m. in an area with dense forest cover and fallen trees. According to the release, he was dehydrated and tired but unharmed.

“One lesson to be learned from this incident is how to signal a helicopter,” SCRG said. “Our subject saw helicopters above him and knew that they must have been looking for him. He did the right thing by moving to an open area so they could see him. However, he waved at the pilots in a very slight gesture that they interpreted to mean he was saying hello and not in distress.

According to the SCRG, if you find yourself lost in the woods and helicopters are overhead, it’s best to do everything you can to signal them.

“An effective way to signal a helicopter is with big gestures such as waving both arms vigorously over one’s head, or waving a bright-colored piece of clothing,” they said.

Helicopter crews locate missing New Mexico woman

In another similar scenario, a New Mexico woman was found thanks to a helicopter.

After being missing for more than 24 hours, Maria Moncada Moreno was found on Tuesday night thanks to a helicopter. She was in stable condition, according to a state police spokesman, Lt. Mark Soriano.

The helicopter located the 74-year-old at about 10 p.m. She was then transported to the Santa Fe Regional Airport. Once she arrived, emergency services took her to a hospital for treatment.

“When [someone is] lost in the environment like that, the wilderness, you always hope and pray for a good resolution,” Soriano said. “This time we were able to locate her and find her safe with the assistance of the National Guard.”

Moreno was reported missing on Monday after she went hiking with her niece. The pair decided to separate at one point during their hike. The younger woman continued walking while Moreno was supposed to return to their vehicle. Once she realized her aunt had not returned to the car, her niece called for help.