Hunter, Landowner Involved in Viral Video Spat Charged

A landowner and hunter from North Dakota who went viral in October 2022 for a heated confrontation caught on video are now facing charges for their respective roles in the incident.

According to court records, the landowner, 69-year-old Bismark resident Jeffrey Erman, was charged with trading in special influence, disorderly conduct-obscenity, and interfering with the rights of hunters and trappers. All three charges are misdemeanors. The hunter, 23-year-old West Fargo local Dustin Wolf, was charged with criminal trespass, also a misdemeanor.

Before the volatile scene unfolded, Wolf and five others arrived at a bean field for a day of duck hunting. Wolf and his companions had permission to hunt on the field, per court records. The only caveat was that they didn’t venture into Erman’s land.

The hunters then set up on the field’s boundary line, the exact area they were warned to stay away from. Before long, an incensed Erman appeared in his ATV. The landowner informed the hunters that they were not only trespassing but ruining his own hunting plans.

“I was going to hunt here this morning, but I heard you guys were coming,” Erman shouted. “I own the f—ing land. Now that you’re here, I can’t hunt here. So you know what, f–k you!”

The hunters maintained their calm throughout the altercation, with the landowner becoming more enraged as the 30-minute argument stretched on.

Game Warden Used Viral Video of Hunter vs Landowner in Report

After leaving and returning several times, Erman called the game warden, insisting that the hunters receive fines for trespassing. Following the call, however, Erman instead offered to let the group stay for “half the price of [the] fine,” amounting to $300.

James Myhre, the district game warden, eventually arrived, informing the hunters that they could face charges of non-criminal trespass. The charges would have to “pass the smell test” before being handed down, though.

After witnessing the video provided by the hunters, the game warden concluded that the landowner was in violation of a few laws himself. According to North Dakota hunter harassment law, “An individual may not intentionally interfere with the lawful taking of wildlife on public or private land by another.”

Additionally, they may not “intentionally harass, drive, or disturb any wildlife on public or private land for the purpose of disrupting a lawful hunt.”

In his official report, Myhre explained that the hunters could be considered trespassers. They were specifically told to avoid Erman’s property line beforehand. Erman’s profanity-laden response, however, landed him in hot water as well. Not to mention the $300 bribes and obvious effort to scare away the hunters’ targets.

Jeffrey Erman and Dustin Wolf have court appearances set for 9:00 am Thursday, November 10 in New Rockford, North Dakota.