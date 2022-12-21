Hunter Takes Down ‘Freakin’ Whopper’ of a 6-Point Buck in Ohio Beanfield, And It’s Massive

At first glance, Louie Mozurak thought he was looking at a stick. Then, upon closer inspection, the hunter realized he was face-to-face with the biggest four-point whitetail shed the Pennsylvania native had ever seen. At the time, Mozurak was shed hunting in an Ohio beanfield. “That’s a freakin’ whopper,” he said about what he had just witnessed.

“I know there’s huge deer in Ohio. But to get my hands on something that big was pretty awesome,” Mozurak said about the buck. “There’s definitely no missing that antler.”

A year and a half later, in 2022, Mozurak returned to the same beanfield to get a shot on the buck that dropped the shed. Once back in Ohio, he discovered the beanfield had been transformed into a cornfield— giving him enough cover to stalk bucks.

Mozurak decided to get out as early in the season as possible, hoping to catch the buck. Days later, he moved closer to where he knew the buck would come from— something easier said than done, considering the thick vegetation.

In addition, the shot angle also presented another challenge for Mozurak. The way he was positioned, the buck was likely to walk right toward him. Since he had no desire to shoot the buck head-on, he knew he had to wait for it to walk past to get it at a broadside angle. As a result, he decided where he was would be for observing and he’d return the next day. Then, just as he had the exact thought, the buck appeared.

P.A. hunter feels ‘really lucky’ to have taken massive buck

“He did exactly what I thought he was going to do, walking right toward me,” Mozurak said. “To this day I still don’t know exactly where he came from. But he ended up turning his full body and smelling where I came in from. He turned enough that I could shoot him.”

Mozurak then let go of his arrow, clinching the shot. The buck bolted about 50 yards toward a road and came down.

Once he found him in the woods, he struggled to get him moved as he thought the buck weighed about 260 pounds. Despite the challenge, he says he felt “really lucky to be able to harvest a deer like that.”

By the time he got a closer look, he determined his 3-by-3 rack measured 140 inches with 26-inch main beams and 14-inch G2s. As Mozurak adds, a six-pointer of this size is extremely rare.

In addition, the one receded tine stands at just less than an inch long, so Mozurak is still unsure if the buck will measure as a 3-by-3.

“It’s really close to an inch,” he says. “It’s a really swirly point, so I don’t know if it’s really going to be a true 3-by-3, but you can’t even see it in pictures because it kind of comes out at the end.”