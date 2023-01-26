A Hunter Who Sabotaged Another Hunter’s Tree Stand Is Going To Jail

Absolutely diabolical actions from a deer hunter in Michigan are not going unpunished. 23-year-old Thomas Steele III will be spending 60 days in the Marquette County Jail and forfeit his hunting privileges. He will also be on probation for one year. He just plead guilty to cutting the straps of another public land deer hunter’s tree stand, not once but twice. Steele accepted a plea deal that charged him with misdemeanor offenses for aggravated assault and hunter harassment. The news was first shared by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Steele must also reimburse the medical expenses for treatment of the injuries that another hunter had as a result of falling from the treestand. Both hunters are lucky that this situation didn’t turn out much worse. Falling out of a tree is actually the most dangerous part of most hunts. The chances of getting accidentally shot while hunting is considered to be at least 90% less than the chances of falling from a tree. However, most of the incidents of hunters falling out of tree stands are accidents, not intentional sabotage like this case.

“Hunter harassment is real and taken very seriously,” said Dave Shaw. He’s the chief of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division. “Most hunters respect the land and each other and take pride in an ethical hunt. The DNR hopes that by sharing the details of this case, we can bring awareness to the consequences of this person’s unethical and dangerous behavior and know that it will not be tolerated.”

Back in October of 2022, an unnamed hunter arrived at his tree stand to find a note that said he was hunting in someone else’s spot. Steele left his phone number on the note. He also deleted all of the photos from the other hunter’s trail camera.

In Michigan, hunters are unable to claim exclusive rights on any public hunting land. The anonymous hunter contacted Steele and said he had no clue anyone else was hunting in the area. Steele then chastised him into agreeing to stay away from the area.

A few weeks later, the hunter thought the dust had settled on the conflict and returned to the area to hunt and check his trail camera. The climbing sticks up the tree seemed secure, but as soon as he set foot on the stand’s platform he and the stand crashed to the ground from about 15-20 feet in the air. He landed on his feet and injured his ankle and back. Meanwhile, his stand was left dangling from the tree above him. He was able to limp out of the woods and contact the authorities. He told them about the note, the phone call, and the erasure of his trail camera photos, and an investigation was launched.

Trail Camera Footage Shows Steele Cutting Tree Stand Straps For The Second Time

The man replaced the straps on his treestand and continued to hunt the area. During that time, Steele also set up another trail camera to spy on the hunter. Steele also eventually sent a somewhat aggressive text message to him.

Unbeknownst to Steel though, DNR officers also set up trail cameras that picked up footage of Steele cutting the tree stand’s straps for a second time. “The straps were cut in such a way that they would support the weight of the tree stand but would break as soon as the additional weight was applied to them, having a trap door effect,” Boudreaux explained. “The victim would have fallen 15 to 20 feet to the ground.”

Conservation officers ultimately intervened in the situation, and Steele eventually fully confessed to cutting the tree stand straps.

Tree stand severed strap via the Michigan Department of Natural Resources

Evidence of the severed strap. Photo from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.