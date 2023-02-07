Hunters Bag Rare Mountain Lion In Iowa While Coyote Hunting

Mountain lions were long ago extirpated from the state of Iowa. However, they occasionally do show back up in the state in a transient capacity. Mountain lions that show up in Iowa are believed to disperse from established populations in the Dakotas. Back in the fall of 2022, a hunter in Iowa caught a glimpse of a cougar. It passed in front of his treestand while he was out bow hunting. Now according to Field & Stream, two coyote hunters in the state just bagged a big mountain lion.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) shared a statement about the harvest. It explained “Mountain lions have no legal wildlife status in Iowa. That means that they can be taken and possessed by anyone at any time as long as legal methods and means are used to take the animal.”



The two hunters were coyote hunting at night in Johnson County outside the town of Swisher. The cat was a full-grown female that weighed in at around 116 pounds. Iowa DNR believes that the cougar is the same one that has appeared on trail camera pictures elsewhere in the state. It’s unclear if it’s the same cat that passed in front of the other hunter’s treestand last fall.

Judging by an informational pamphlet from Iowa DNR about the species, this could be the first mountain lion shot by hunters in the state since 1867. Though they do occasionally appear in the state, wildlife officials don’t believe that cougars will establish a significant population in the state anytime soon. According to the Des Moines Register, there were 34 mountain lion sightings in Iowa between 1995 and 2021.

Mountain Lions Also Occasionally Disperse Into Illinois As Well

At the end of last October, a mountain lion had been seen on the prowl in the Springfield, Illinois area. Officials with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources eventually caught up to the cougar in a suburban backyard. They were able to tranquilize the cat and relocate it. Colleen Callahan, the director of the agency spoke about the situation.

“Thank you to our hardworking wildlife staff and conservation police and our partners across federal, state, and local agencies for handling this difficult situation with the professionalism and care that this beautiful wild animal and concerned residents deserve. I am confident that the mountain lion will be protected and cared for at its new home. I also want to thank the families of Springfield for being cautious and keeping their distance while our experts worked to ensure the safety of the community and the mountain lion.”Just weeks before that, another mountain lion was struck and killed by a car in Illinois. It happened on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County.