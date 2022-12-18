hunting-authorities-charge-wyoming-politician-with-reckless-endangerment

A Wyoming state representative candidate has been charged with misdemeanor reckless endangerment related to a morning elk hunt. On Nov. 30, the Park County Sheriff’s Office charged two-time state representative candidate Nina Webber with misdemeanor reckless endangerment after she shot in the direction of a home, according to the Powell Tribune.

While hunting elk near Wapiti, Wyoming, multiple unnamed hunters and Webber reportedly fired shots toward a nearby highway. The bullets hit private property and rang overhead while Cory Williams and his wife were outside on their Trout Brook Ranch. They allegedly needed to take cover behind their vehicles.

After Williams contacted the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, one hunter from Nina Webber’s group was cited for not wearing blaze orange, as it is required by law. After further investigation, the deputy determined that only Webber could have taken shots toward Trout Brook Ranch. He then issued her a misdemeanor citation.

Park County Sheriff Scott Steward weighed in on the incident. “I think the evidence in this case will show that when she was interviewed by the deputy and asked to point out the direction she was firing, she was showing the direction she was firing was directly toward the home,” Sheriff Steward explained. “If you look at where they were staged around this field, the other people would not have been firing in that direction based on where they were.”

The Wyoming politician faces up to one year in prison

Though the sheriff’s report claims no bullets crossed Highway 14/16/20W, Williams insists that they did. Big Horn Radio Network included interviews with other witnesses of the event who spoke under condition of anonymity. Some said they saw bullets flying as far as 300 to 400 yards into residential areas. The group was hunting on James Montgomery’s privately owned land. This is a prime hunting location for elk according to Big Horn Radio. 96 acres and located between the river and highway, it is also surrounded by farms and residences.

According to Wyoming law, reckless endangerment is any careless behavior that could result in another person’s death or serious bodily harm. Reckless endangerment also applies when someone points a gun at another person. This is whether they think the gun is loaded or not. Webber will appear for an arraignment on Jan. 6 in Park County Circuit Court before Judge Joseph Darrah.

If convicted, Webber faces up to a year in prison according to Wyoming law. Nina Webber has repeatedly failed to unseat House District 24 Republican incumbent Sandy Newsome in primaries, Outdoor Life reports. If successful this time, she would represent the northwestern Wyoming border district. This district runs along the eastern shore of Yellowstone Lake and as far east as Cody.