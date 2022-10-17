A well-known hunter who served as the president of the Mexican Hunting Federation died earlier this month after being gored by a buffalo he was attempting to illegally hunt.

According to Newsweek, Mario Alberto Canales Najjar was on a guided tour with three friends in the Argentine province of Entre Rios, in an area about 124 miles north of Buenos Aires called Punta Caballos, when he spotted a massive buffalo that he estimated weighed over a ton.

At the time, he was only carrying a license to hunt pigeons. However, the 64-year-old lawyer decided to shoot the animal with a .458 Winchester Magnum rifle. He believed the powerful bullet would be enough to kill the buffalo on impact, but it did not.

The injured animal immediately charged Najjar and began ramming him with its horns. The tour guide began shooting the buffalo with his own .458 caliber rifle. But it took five bullets before the buffalo stopped the attack and died.

The Famous Hunter was Not Licensed to Shoot Buffalo or Other Large Animals

Najjar was badly injured and in shock following the incident. But his friends could not call for immediate help due to a lack of cell service. So the group carried Canales to the touring truck and rushed him to the closest hospital. However, he was unable to survive the trip.

Doctors pronounced Mario Alberto Canales Najjar dead upon arrival. His cause of death was due to injuries sustained in the attack, which included multiple rib and sternum fractures and several injuries to the abdomen.

Najjar allegedly believed in illegal hunting as a means of conservation. And when he passed, the Entre Rios public prosecutor’s office opened a full investigation into the matter. It found that neither Najjar nor the touring company he hired was permitted to hunt large game such as buffalo.

However, the prosecutor decided that Canales “knew the activity he was carrying out and the risk in which he was involved.” So the office closed the investigation without pressing charges.

In a statement, The Mexican Hunting Federation said that it will remember Najjar as a “conservationist and tireless fighter for the rights of hunters.” He has been the sitting president of the organization since 2018.

Najjar left behind a wife and two children, who visited Gualeguaychu, Argentina to see his body one final time. He was cremated on October 10. And his family will soon take him to his final resting place in Mexico City.