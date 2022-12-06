hurricane-erosion-reveals-strange-object-on-florida-beach

Following both Hurricane Ian and Nicole’s devastation, it’s been reported that erosion from both storms has unearthed something previously buried in a central Florida beach.

According to NBC affiliate WESH, the hurricanes destroyed seawalls and natural dunes. They both swept away layer after layer of sand. This devastation exposed an unidentified item. An underwater archeological team was called in to investigate. “We’re not sure what it is,” Volusia County Beach Safety Deputy Chief Tammy Malphurs, explained. “But it’s a large piece of debris probably about 80 to 100 feet in length.”

It was further reported that prior to Hurricane Nicole, the large item was seen from a nearby house’s balcony. Some residents of the area are speculating that it’s an old long boat or shipwreck. However, others believe that it is a dock or pier that went down during past storms. Either way, beach safety stated that it’s been buried for decades. “We have never seen it exposed before in that area,” Malphurs continued. “So this is the first time in at least 25 years that I know of it being exposed.”

The discovery comes just months after an unusual erosion situation in Flagler Beach uncovered a ship anchor, which was eight feet long and five feet wide. Experts say that the anchor likely dates back to the 1800s.

Flager County Receives Grant For Dune Restoration Nearly Two Months After Hurricane Ian

Meanwhile, Click Orlando reports that Flagler County has received a grant for dune restoration nearly two months after Hurricane Ian caused extensive damage to the area. The grant is worth $5 million and from Florida’s emergency funds.

The media outlet reports that the grant will help restore a portion of the dunes. However, Flagler County engineer, Faith Alkhatib, stated that she added the numbers up. She believes that the grant will only scratch the surface of fixing the damage caused by the hurricane.

“This is a temporary fix. We need much more than we have at this time,” Alkhatib explained. She also said between $5 million and leftover emergency funding from another storm, country officials will be able to make a “Band-Aid fix” to the county’s dunes. “I think with all of the funding available to us at this time we might end up doing five to six miles.”

Alkhatib then revealed that in order to make a permanent fix along the county’s 18-mile coastline, the county will need federal and state help. “At this time it’s almost four million cubic yards and the trucking operation that means at least $200 million.”

She went on to add that the county is hoping to receive recovery funding soon to get more projects started before another storm comes and destroys what’s left. “We’d have inlets. That means the ocean is taking over all of our infrastructure area. It will impact existing roadways, flooding the systems, it would be much worse than anticipated.”