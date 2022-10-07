Hurricane Ian Causing Electric Vehicles in Florida To Catch Fire

Hurricane Ian has affected Florida in many different ways. People with electric cars have experienced their vehicles catch fire from the flood.

Florida’s chief financial officer and state fire marshal Jimmy Patronis took to Twitter to share what’s going on with the electric cars.

“There’s a ton of EVs disabled from Ian. As those batteries corrode, fires start. That’s a new challenge that our firefighters haven’t faced before. At least on this kind of scale,” he said.

Patronis attached a video of firefighters putting out one of these fires.

“It takes special training and understanding of EVs to ensure these fires are put out quickly and safely. Thanks to @NCFRPio for their hard work,” he continued.

North Collier Fire Rescue District also shared photos of the vehicle fires onto their Facebook page.

“These vehicles have been submerged in salt water; they have extensive damage and can potentially be serious fire hazards. We are grateful for the assistance the CFO and Representative Rommel’s offices have offered in dealing with this issue post-Ian and beyond. We are equally grateful and proud of the work of our firefighters. No one was injured on the fire, traffic interruption was minimal, and the crews remained on scene with the vehicle for hours to ensure it was extinguished,” they wrote.

President Joe Biden Goes to Florida After Hurricane Ian

President Joe Biden made a trip to Fort Meyers following Hurricane Ian. He and his wife, Jill Biden, came to Florida to reassure residents that everything damaged will be rebuilt.

The President and First Lady visited the areas that Hurricane Ian hit the hardest.

“Today we have one job and only one job, and that’s to make sure the people in Florida get everything they need to fully, thoroughly recover,” he said.“It’s going to take a hell of a long time, hopefully without any snags in the way. Later, after the television cameras have moved on, we’re still going to be here with you.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also toured the damaged parts of the state with the Bidens.

“We are cutting through the red tape and that’s from local government, state government, all the way up to the president,” DeSantis said. “We appreciate the team effort.”

A press release details next steps for the state.

“Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received a briefing at the State Emergency Operations Center and is traveling to North Port and Arcadia to survey the areas impacted by Hurricane Ian, distribute hot food, meet with survivors, and issue updates,” the release says. “

Governor DeSantis also highlighted relief efforts that directly aid Floridians, including the start of the fuel tax holiday, and promoted debris removal in communities where it is safe to do so. There are currently 42,000 linemen responding to the more than 840,000 reported power outages. They have already restored power to more than 1.8 million accounts across the state.”

Additionally, the Florida Disaster Fund raised over $21 million in the first 48 hours.